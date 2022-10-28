ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of top two teams in the MAC East sets up postseason implications

By By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

It may be on a Tuesday, but there’s a playoff atmosphere starting to brew in Athens.

The Ohio Bobcats (5-3, 3-1) start off mid-week Mid-American Conference play this upcoming Tuesday when they see Buffalo (5-3, 4-0), the No. 1 team in the MAC East Division, come into Peden Stadium for a matchup between the top two teams in the division.

Head Coach Tim Albin has reiterated and stressed the idea of living “one week at a time” all season so far. They’ll tell the media that and try to do their absolute best to treat this one as just another game. Objectively looking at it though, this upcoming week’s game means so much more.

It’s one that we could all be looking back at as the turning point for the season, whether good or bad. If Ohio wins, they position themselves to be able to control their own destiny and set a path to Detroit for the MAC championship.

If they fall, it’s back to the drawing board. The focus won’t change, they’ll still be looking at the schedule one week at a time. What will change is what is going to be a reasonable goal. A win and they’re dreaming of a conference championship, a loss and they’re back to praying for a favorable bowl game once the regular season ends.

The coaches and players all understand the importance of Tuesday’s game, but they’re still trying to keep a level head heading into the battle.

“I say every game that we play one week at our time, that’s our mantra. What I mean by that is that each team is on a journey, and we’re on a journey,” Albin said to the media on Thursday. “That’s the most important thing, not necessarily the destination. Live in the moment, let’s be the best we can be today… we’ll play our best Tuesday and see where we are at.”

The Ohio program understands the challenge that it set out in front of them. Buffalo is riding hot on a five-game win streak and is coming off an impressive victory over the No. 1 team in the MAC West, Toledo.

The Bobcats match up pretty well against Buffalo though. Despite having notable talent around the defense, the Bulls have been susceptible to allowing points on the board in big chunks. The Bobcats still stand at second in scoring in the conference, posting 32 points-per-game. Kurtis Rourke and the rest of the offense are going to have to play a complete, complementary football game in order to win, but that’s something they’ve shown in the past this season.

“Yes and no, we’re preparing the same as we would for any other team that we’ve played in the past weeks but we all seem to have in the back of our mind that this is a really important game,” Rourke said to the Messenger on Thursday when asked about the pressure of going into such a pivotal game. “I still think we’ll get the best out of each other and give Buffalo our best efforts.”

Despite an avenue being clear toward Ohio being able to compete and potentially win in this contest, it’s admittedly going to be difficult. Buffalo has allowed points this season, but they still rank second in the conference in terms of points-per-game, only allowing 24 per-contest. The Bobcats will have to play a perfect game in order to keep up with the Bulls’ high-powered offense as well.

“They’re good. They’ve got some really good athletes and some old guys. I know they have a linebacker that’s been there, started for a really long time. They force a lot of turnovers so we’re going to make sure we don’t do that and just keep the ball in our hands.”

The opening of Tuesday night football in the MAC should be one of the more exciting games in recent history around Athens, and a win next week could propel the Bobcats to aspirations thought unreasonable to start the season.

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

