ClickOnDetroit.com
EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash
Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash. As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash. Details...
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
The Oakland Press
Three hospitalized during Auburn Hills fire
Three people, a firefighter and two residents, suffered medical emergencies at the scene of an early morning fire in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills firefighters were called to Oakland Estates mobile home park on the 300 block of North Squirrel Road. at 1:16 a.m. on the report of a structure fire....
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond
• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
The Oakland Press
Downriver police officer involved in crash that killed pedestrian
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
Detroit News
Police search for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
13abc.com
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A man died Sunday morning after multiple cars hit him while he stood in the middle of I-75 just north of the Michigan-Ohio border, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. There was heavy fog in the area at the time of the incident, authorities said....
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak DPS moves to improve trash containers, recycling at parks
Nearly all of the 51 parks in Royal Oak have blue, heavy metal barrels for trash containers that sit near adjacent streets, but that’s about to change. City commissioners this week approved the Department of Public Service’s move to buy 100 new trash receptacles that can be placed in different locations within parks and discourage people from overwhelming the containers with trash.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
Trick-or-treating canceled in neighborhood because of cockroach infestation
Trick-or-treating has been canceled in a Downriver neighborhood, thanks to a cockroach infestation. Wyandotte city officials say they’ve decided to block off a section of 20th Street to trick-or-treaters to keep the infestation from spreading.
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
