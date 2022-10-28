ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash

Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash. As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash. Details...
The Oakland Press

Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers

Police continue looking for a suspect in a hit-run crash that killed a Davison woman early Saturday morning. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was fleeing an alleged altercation inside a pick-up truck on M-59 when she was hit and killed by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning.
DAVISON, MI
The Oakland Press

Three hospitalized during Auburn Hills fire

Three people, a firefighter and two residents, suffered medical emergencies at the scene of an early morning fire in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills firefighters were called to Oakland Estates mobile home park on the 300 block of North Squirrel Road. at 1:16 a.m. on the report of a structure fire....
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday

ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond

• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Downriver police officer involved in crash that killed pedestrian

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Taylor police patrol vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. Monday. According to Michigan State Police, the Taylor Police Department requested the investigation of a crash involving one of its patrol cars in the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Avenue. A crash...
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
WNEM

Davison woman killed in hit and run

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak DPS moves to improve trash containers, recycling at parks

Nearly all of the 51 parks in Royal Oak have blue, heavy metal barrels for trash containers that sit near adjacent streets, but that’s about to change. City commissioners this week approved the Department of Public Service’s move to buy 100 new trash receptacles that can be placed in different locations within parks and discourage people from overwhelming the containers with trash.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI

