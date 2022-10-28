ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department now hiring

By Harper Emch
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is taking applications for the position of entry level Deputy Sheriff.

Applications for the position can be picked up at the Mercer County Courthouse in either the Sheriff’s Office or the County Clerks Office. The details can be seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8n7X_0iqKaanP00

The physical agility portion of the testing cycle will be administered on two dates, November 8 and December 3 at the Princeton High School Track at 8:30 A.M.

Individuals wishing to test can participate on either date. Anyone wishing to test needs to have a medical release from a physician before being allowed to participate. Applications can be turned in the day of testing.

Any questions can be directed to Captain J.J Ruble (304) 487-8364 or j.j.ruble@wvmcs.org

