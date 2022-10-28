ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Notre Dame fans set to invade the Dome

TIPPERARY HILL, N.Y. — The JMA Dome is sold out for the second week for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, and while the majority of the crowd will be wearing orange, we all know that Notre Dame fans travel well. It’s the first time that Syracuse and Notre...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Football falls six spots in latest AP and Coaches poll

The Orange fell to No. 22 in both the latest AP Top 25 college football ranking poll and Coaches Poll. That's down six sports from last week, when the Orange were ranked No. 16. The drop in the ranks comes after Syracuse lost to Notre Dame Saturday by a final...
SYRACUSE, NY
No. 16 Syracuse bullied by Notre Dame in 41-24 loss

SYRACUSE — Syracuse football's magical season lost a bit of air Saturday afternoon. The 16-ranked Orange (6-2, 3-1 acc) got bullied in their home stadium falling to Notre Dame (5-3) by a final score of 41-24. SU drops its second straight game after starting the season 6-0. Whether it...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Police investigate a shooting which left one injured

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured early this morning, Sunday, October 30th. According to the police, they were called to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male who was driven in a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Who has the cash to represent Syracuse, Utica areas in Congress?

Heading into the stretch run of campaign season two newcomers are working to convince voters they are the right choice for New York's 22nd Congressional District. Democrat Francis Conole has a substantial fundraising edge of Republican Brandon Williams. The latest filings with the Federal Elections Commission show Conole with $2,063,882 in contributions and Brandon Williams with $501,036. Yet, the donations directly to their campaigns only tell part of the story.
SYRACUSE, NY
Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub

At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
ELBRIDGE, NY
Ithaca man charged in homicide

Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
ITHACA, NY
Teachers rush in to break up stabbing at Utica high school

The Proctor High School campus will remain closed for the rest of the week after a Utica high school student was stabbed Monday morning. It happened in the first floor hallway around 10:50 a.m. at Proctor High School. Staff found a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old. The teachers rushed in to break up the fight between the two boys, grabbing the suspect and pulling the knife out of his hand. They held him until security arrived and removed him.
UTICA, NY
Halloween weekend forecast and trick-or-treating on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - This weekend looks lovely! Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures during the day, but chilly weather at night. Plus, we have to dodge some showers on Halloween. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the hourly FUTURECAST) Here's the weather system setup. High pressure continues to dominate...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eastbound lanes closed after truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Law enforcement officials are once again responding to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge after a truck hit the train overpass on Monday. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this time, it is unclear if the driver of the truck is injured.
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

