cnycentral.com
Notre Dame fans set to invade the Dome
TIPPERARY HILL, N.Y. — The JMA Dome is sold out for the second week for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, and while the majority of the crowd will be wearing orange, we all know that Notre Dame fans travel well. It’s the first time that Syracuse and Notre...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Football Defensive Back Garrett Williams out for season with torn ACL
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Coming off two losing weekends in a row, the hits keep coming for the Syracuse Football team and its fans. Standout Defensive Back Garrett Williams tore his ACL and is out of the season. The announcement made Monday during Coach Dino Babers' weekly meeting with the press.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Football falls six spots in latest AP and Coaches poll
The Orange fell to No. 22 in both the latest AP Top 25 college football ranking poll and Coaches Poll. That's down six sports from last week, when the Orange were ranked No. 16. The drop in the ranks comes after Syracuse lost to Notre Dame Saturday by a final...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse named 38th best place to live in America; other Upstate NY cities rank in top 50
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse has been named one of the best places to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 ranking. Syracuse ranked 38 on the list with an overall score of 6.4. It was given a score of 7.0 for quality of life and 7.7 for value as it is more affordable than other major areas.
cnycentral.com
No. 16 Syracuse bullied by Notre Dame in 41-24 loss
SYRACUSE — Syracuse football's magical season lost a bit of air Saturday afternoon. The 16-ranked Orange (6-2, 3-1 acc) got bullied in their home stadium falling to Notre Dame (5-3) by a final score of 41-24. SU drops its second straight game after starting the season 6-0. Whether it...
cnycentral.com
Updates: Follow along as the Syracuse/Notre Dame game unfolds at the Dome
JMA WIRELESS DOME — Syracuse football's magical season lost a bit of air Saturday afternoon. The 16-ranked Orange (6-2, 3-1 acc) got bullied in their home stadium falling to Notre Dame (5-3) by a final score of 41-24. SU drops its second straight game after starting the season 6-0.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
cnycentral.com
Trick or treat time Monday evening looks mild with some sprinkles or a brief light shower
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather this week was nearly perfect for late October with plenty of blue sky, sunshine, high clouds and above average temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. The weather will be changing somewhat as we head into Monday for Halloween, but it still doesn't look all that bad...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police investigate a shooting which left one injured
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured early this morning, Sunday, October 30th. According to the police, they were called to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male who was driven in a...
cnycentral.com
Pleasant again for Sunday and Halloween is looking more and more like a treat than a trick
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- This weekend has been the third in a row to feature sunny weather and above average afternoon high temperatures. Sunday's weather looks very similar to what we experienced on Saturday. We currently have an area of high pressure right on top of central New York. This system will...
cnycentral.com
Who has the cash to represent Syracuse, Utica areas in Congress?
Heading into the stretch run of campaign season two newcomers are working to convince voters they are the right choice for New York's 22nd Congressional District. Democrat Francis Conole has a substantial fundraising edge of Republican Brandon Williams. The latest filings with the Federal Elections Commission show Conole with $2,063,882 in contributions and Brandon Williams with $501,036. Yet, the donations directly to their campaigns only tell part of the story.
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub
At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca man charged in homicide
Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
cnycentral.com
Teachers rush in to break up stabbing at Utica high school
The Proctor High School campus will remain closed for the rest of the week after a Utica high school student was stabbed Monday morning. It happened in the first floor hallway around 10:50 a.m. at Proctor High School. Staff found a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old. The teachers rushed in to break up the fight between the two boys, grabbing the suspect and pulling the knife out of his hand. They held him until security arrived and removed him.
cnycentral.com
Halloween weekend forecast and trick-or-treating on Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - This weekend looks lovely! Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures during the day, but chilly weather at night. Plus, we have to dodge some showers on Halloween. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the hourly FUTURECAST) Here's the weather system setup. High pressure continues to dominate...
cnycentral.com
Eastbound lanes closed after truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Law enforcement officials are once again responding to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge after a truck hit the train overpass on Monday. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this time, it is unclear if the driver of the truck is injured.
cnycentral.com
Post-pandemic learning, a new report shows dropping student math, reading scores in CNY
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Students may be back in the classroom, but they are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report shows a drop in student performance across the country, including in Central New York. The report, and education experts, say the emotional and mental health...
cnycentral.com
St. Luke Family of Caring and Oswego County Workforce New York to host hiring event
Oswego County, NY — The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
cnycentral.com
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
