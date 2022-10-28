Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Wages continue to grow for workers, add pressure on businesses to raise prices
WASHINGTON (TND) — Employers are still feeling the pinch when it comes to hiring and retaining employees despite high inflation and fears of a looming recession. Friday’s employment cost index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found compensation costs rose last quarter compared to a year prior, though they started to cool from earlier this year. Worker pay and benefits were 5% higher in the third quarter than the same period last year.
Wheat up 6% after Russia quits Black Sea pact; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 6%, hitting a two-week high, and corn rose more than 1% on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies.
Comments / 0