WASHINGTON (TND) — Employers are still feeling the pinch when it comes to hiring and retaining employees despite high inflation and fears of a looming recession. Friday’s employment cost index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found compensation costs rose last quarter compared to a year prior, though they started to cool from earlier this year. Worker pay and benefits were 5% higher in the third quarter than the same period last year.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO