Chesterfield, VA

Police say 'emotionally disturbed' man took gun from officers before altercation

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have released new information about a shooting on Tuesday night that injured two police officers.

On Tuesday, police responded to Chesterfield's Broadwater Community for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, later identified as 28-year-old Kelvin Hunter . At the time of the altercation, Hunter was visiting relatives.

Chesterfield officers were at the scene for about 20 minutes and were waiting on a return call from the crisis team. At that time, Hunter attacked the officer who was with him, grabbing the officer's holstered firearm and removing it from the holster.

The two then struggled for the weapon.

A second Chesterifled officer, who was upstairs interviewing a family member, heard the struggle, ran downstairs and joined the fight for the gun. Hunter then aimed the gun at the second officer's head.

The first officer saw the gun was pointed at his partner's head and was able to hit the gun, moving it in a different direction as Hunter fired twice. The gun jammed after the second shot was fired. Chesterfield Police said the actions of the first officer likely saved the second officer from serious injury or death.

One of the rounds Hunter fired from the gun hit the second officer in the leg. As the second officer stepped back to draw her handgun, Hunter and the first officer continued to struggle over the gun. During the struggle, the first officer lost consciousness and fell to the floor.

The second officer then shot Hunter. Despite this, Hunter still had the officer's firearm and the second officer shot Hunter a second time. Hunter dropped the firearm after he was shot.

The first officer regained consciousness as the second officer was firing her weapon and then got his weapon back.

Both officers and Hunter were brought to hospitals to be treated for their injuries. The first officer believed he had been shot in his bulletproof vest and though he was injured, the investigation indicates that he wasn't shot.

Hunter was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

"These two officers epitomized selfless courage in the face of the most extreme adversity," said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, Chesterfield's chief of police. "Their character, the quality of their training, and their commitment to one another merit recognition. I'm grateful for their service and we will ensure they, and their families, have the support necessary to grow through this traumatic event. They are both heroes."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

