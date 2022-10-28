Rate increases could be coming for National Fuel Gas customers

Rate changes could be coming to National Fuel Gas customers in Pennsylvania.

For the first time since 2007, National Fuel is requesting a delivery rate increase for Pennsylvania customers.

Along with the increase in delivery rates for Pa. customers, National Fuel will decrease its quarterly adjustment of gas supply charges to become effective Nov. 1, 2022.

The 2.8% decrease from the rates implemented on Aug. 1 is due primarily to lower market prices for Natural Gas.

If the new rates are approved, they will likely go into effect Aug. 1, 2023. On average, the everyday customer’s gas bill will be around $110 dollars per month.

“Unfortunately where we sit today, we’ve seen some inflationary pressures on our costs, so in order to maintain a safe and reliable system we need to make sure that we increase and adjust rates accordingly,” said Brian Welsch, assistant vice president, National Fuel Gas.

Come Nov. 1, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will open for eligible customers Nov. 1.

