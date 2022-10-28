Rate increases could be coming for National Fuel Gas customers
Rate changes could be coming to National Fuel Gas customers in Pennsylvania.
For the first time since 2007, National Fuel is requesting a delivery rate increase for Pennsylvania customers.Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player
Along with the increase in delivery rates for Pa. customers, National Fuel will decrease its quarterly adjustment of gas supply charges to become effective Nov. 1, 2022.
The 2.8% decrease from the rates implemented on Aug. 1 is due primarily to lower market prices for Natural Gas.Erie gas prices rise above $4
If the new rates are approved, they will likely go into effect Aug. 1, 2023. On average, the everyday customer’s gas bill will be around $110 dollars per month.
“Unfortunately where we sit today, we’ve seen some inflationary pressures on our costs, so in order to maintain a safe and reliable system we need to make sure that we increase and adjust rates accordingly,” said Brian Welsch, assistant vice president, National Fuel Gas.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily News
Come Nov. 1, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will open for eligible customers Nov. 1.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0