ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Rate increases could be coming for National Fuel Gas customers

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTuy2_0iqKYpDS00

Rate changes could be coming to National Fuel Gas customers in Pennsylvania.

For the first time since 2007, National Fuel is requesting a delivery rate increase for Pennsylvania customers.

Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player

Along with the increase in delivery rates for Pa. customers, National Fuel will decrease its quarterly adjustment of gas supply charges to become effective Nov. 1, 2022.

The 2.8% decrease from the rates implemented on Aug. 1 is due primarily to lower market prices for Natural Gas.

Erie gas prices rise above $4

If the new rates are approved, they will likely go into effect Aug. 1, 2023. On average, the everyday customer’s gas bill will be around $110 dollars per month.

“Unfortunately where we sit today, we’ve seen some inflationary pressures on our costs, so in order to maintain a safe and reliable system we need to make sure that we increase and adjust rates accordingly,” said Brian Welsch, assistant vice president, National Fuel Gas.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Come Nov. 1, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will open for eligible customers Nov. 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

National Fuel rates could go up next fall

If you’re a National Fuel customer you could soon be paying more to heat your home.  If a rate increase is approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), it would be the first of its kind in 15 years.  Families also have the opportunity to apply for assistance through a federal program. National Fuel […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

National Fuel could increase delivery rate for Pennsylvania customers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel or the Company) announced a pair of utility rate actions that will impact separate portions of Pennsylvania customer bills. For the first time in more than 15 years, National Fuel filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase base delivery […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for PA’s health care marketplace

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The open enrollment period for health care through the commonwealth’s health care marketplace begins Tuesday, Nov. 1. The coverage will begin in 2023. Pennie is the online portal for Pennsylvania residents to apply for health care coverage, compare plans and enroll. The open enrollment period ends on Dec. 15 for residents who want […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

State Department Of Health’s updated regulations to improve care for residents in skilled nursing facilities clear major hurdle

HARRISBURG, PA – Regulations that govern care for residents of skilled nursing facilities are on track to be updated for the first time in nearly 25 years following a meeting Friday in Harrisburg where Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson explained the benefits of the regulations to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC), which unanimously approved the regulations, and stakeholders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Senate approves tax credit program to attract new investment

Legislation aimed at making new resources available to businesses as a way to attract major new investments to Pennsylvania and spur job growth was presented to Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday after Senate passage earlier this week. H.B. 1059 would establish the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE) tax credit program that […] The post Pennsylvania Senate approves tax credit program to attract new investment appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. According to State Police, troopers from PSP Chambersburg were investigating a vehicle crash on Black Gap Road at its intersection with Olde Scotland Road in Greene […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the time for witches, goblins, and ghouls nears, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding people to take extra precautions during the holiday. PennDOT and its safety partners are reminding everyone to celebrate the Halloween holiday safely, whether behind the wheel or a pedestrian. “Halloween activities are returning to normal for the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy