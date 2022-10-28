ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to ‘Force The Issue’ with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb

The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson

Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves

It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Von Miller Had Question for Aaron Rodgers During Bills’ Win Over Packers

View the original article to see embedded media. There’s no question that the Packers’ new-look receiving corps and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have struggled with consistency in the passing game this season. That’s never been more apparent than following Green Bay’s 27–17 loss to Buffalo on Sunday Night...
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’

View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons

"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
Jared Goff Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 8

The Detroit Lions offense was able to execute at a high level in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, penalties, drops and mental errors derailed the team's offensive efforts in the second half. "I think we know what we are capable of on offense and we scored 27...
Falcons RBs ‘Aren’t Satisfied’ Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity

The Atlanta Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with a 3-4 record, in large part due to boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack. Atlanta’s running backs entered the season with considerable expectations, mostly centered around star “wide back” Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a breakout age 30 season last year and signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Best NFL Week 8 Betting Promos, Bonus Codes & NFL Free Bets Offers Worth $4000+

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The theme of Week 8 in the NFL? Close matchups. Sunday and Monday’s slate of games include 10 of 13 matchups that have spreads of 3.5 points or less—last week that number was just four. That means players who log onto sports betting apps this weekend will have some tough decisions to make as they choose which side to bet on.
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10

As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf

Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.

