ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Liberty News

Liberty Sweeps Lipscomb in Battle for 1st Place in the ASUN

Liberty moved into sole possession of first place in the ASUN with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 31-29) sweep over Lipscomb, Sunday at Liberty Arena. Liberty and Lipscomb came into the match tied atop the ASUN standings at 9-2. The Lady Flames won their sixth straight match, improving to 17-7 overall and 10-2 in ASUN play. Meanwhile, Lipscomb saw its six-match winning streak snapped, falling to 12-11, 9-3. The Bisons are now in a three-way tie for second place alongside Central Arkansas and Kennesaw State.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU

The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets

Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Weekly Press Conference: Arkansas

Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze gave his final thoughts on the BYU win, recapped the bye week and previewed this week’s game at Arkansas. Nationally ranked...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy