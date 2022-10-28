Read full article on original website
Related
Liberty News
Men’s volleyball A and B teams mix it up well indoors during debut at Virginia Tech
Liberty University’s men’s indoor volleyball team opened its fall season at an Eastern Collegiate Volleyball Association (ECVA) tournament hosted by Virginia Tech, with the Flames’ A and B teams competing in the 11-team event against three Virginia Tech teams and two alumni squads, among others. The Flames’...
Liberty News
Men’s lacrosse attack stifled in second half at reigning ALC Champion Virginia Tech
Defending Atlantic Lacrosse Conference (ALC) tournament champion Virginia Tech demonstrated that it is the legitimate favorite to defend its title next spring on Saturday, when it hosted Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team and pulled away for a 16-7 victory at Virginian Marching Field in the shadow of Lane Stadium.
Liberty News
Liberty Sweeps Lipscomb in Battle for 1st Place in the ASUN
Liberty moved into sole possession of first place in the ASUN with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 31-29) sweep over Lipscomb, Sunday at Liberty Arena. Liberty and Lipscomb came into the match tied atop the ASUN standings at 9-2. The Lady Flames won their sixth straight match, improving to 17-7 overall and 10-2 in ASUN play. Meanwhile, Lipscomb saw its six-match winning streak snapped, falling to 12-11, 9-3. The Bisons are now in a three-way tie for second place alongside Central Arkansas and Kennesaw State.
Liberty News
No. 1 Seed Liberty Moves into ASUN Title Game with 3-1 Win over No. 5 Seed EKU
The No. 1 seed Liberty Lady Flames advanced to the ASUN title game with a 3-1 victory over the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. Trailing 1-0 early, Liberty struck back with two goals right before halftime and then added another in the second half for the 3-1 win to move into the ASUN final for the second time in three seasons.
Liberty News
Strong Finish Pushes Flames Up Leaderboard at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate
Five birdies on their last par-5 hole of the day allowed Liberty to move up the leaderboard during round two of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate on Saturday. All five players in the Flames’ starting five posted a birdie on the par-5, No. 6 hole (460 yards), giving Liberty the best round of the day on Saturday.
Liberty News
DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 7 by sweeping visiting Yellow Jackets
Liberty University’s College Hockey Federation (CHF) Division III men’s hockey team extended its winning streak to seven games and improved to 4-0 at the LaHaye Ice Center by sweeping its series against ACCHL rival Georgia Tech. The Flames overcame a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory on Friday night before winning Saturday afternoon’s rematch, 2-1.
Liberty News
Colonials renew friendly rivalry with Flames, storm ice after staging 4-1 upset at the LIC
Meeting Robert Morris University for the first time in 10 years, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team took a little while to warm up to their long-lost friends from Pennsylvania on Friday night. But the unranked Colonials (7-2-1) made themselves right at home in the LaHaye...
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Arkansas
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze gave his final thoughts on the BYU win, recapped the bye week and previewed this week’s game at Arkansas. Nationally ranked...
Comments / 0