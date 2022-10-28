Liberty moved into sole possession of first place in the ASUN with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 31-29) sweep over Lipscomb, Sunday at Liberty Arena. Liberty and Lipscomb came into the match tied atop the ASUN standings at 9-2. The Lady Flames won their sixth straight match, improving to 17-7 overall and 10-2 in ASUN play. Meanwhile, Lipscomb saw its six-match winning streak snapped, falling to 12-11, 9-3. The Bisons are now in a three-way tie for second place alongside Central Arkansas and Kennesaw State.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO