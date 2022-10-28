Jury recommends death for Putnam County man convicted in 2 boys’ murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County jury on Friday afternoon unanimously recommended death for a man who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend’s nephews earlier this month.

The sentencing hearing began Monday morning for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse and lasted through Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It took the jury less than an hour to deliberate Wilson’s sentence on Friday.

A Spencer hearing will be held on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. A Spencer hearing gives the defense another opportunity to present evidence that may change the outcome of the sentence.

“Welcome to the 7th Circuit where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn duty,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case in a news release. “Our heart goes out to the victims’ family. It’s in the judge’s hands now.”

Wilson, a Melrose man, was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deborah Benson, the boys’ step-grandmother, spoke with Action News Jax outside of the courthouse.

“I was not expecting 12 people to agree on the death penalty, and it just felt like total validation — absolute validation for the boys,” Benson said.

The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary.

“Almost like something was lifted off your chest,” Sarah Baker said after the jury returned the verdicts. “Like you don’t want to cry anymore.”

Baker is the mother of the victims, Robert Baker, 12, and brother Tayten Baker, 14. Wilson murdered them in their Melrose home on Aug. 26, 2020.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I think that’s the hardest part as a family,” Kelli Coco, the boys’ cousin, said. “‘Til this day, we don’t know why we had to go through this.”

Wilson was dating the boys’ aunt, Cindy, at the time of the murders. The couple was staying at the Bakers’ home after Sarah Baker invited them because she says their apartment was not fit for their 15-month-old child.

“Our family has been torn apart by what he’s done,” Benson said. “So him being in solitary confinement on death row is exactly where he needs to be.”

She said her family did not expect the verdict to go their way.

“After such a hard trial, that is exactly what we wanted to hear,” Benson said.

Dale Carson, Action News Jax Law and Safety expert with years of experience in the FBI and law enforcement, weighed into the conversation.

“There are always questions about whether or not the state should have the power to impose the ultimate penalty,” Carson said. “But in this particular case, let’s remember that the jurors listened to all the evidence. They are the ultimate triers of fact. They have determined based on their analysis that the individual should sustain the maximum penalty allowed under law. In this case, that is the death penalty.”

Out of the counties in our viewing area, a list by the Florida Department of Corrections shows there are 60 inmates on death row — with 301 across the entire state of Florida.

Out of those inmates, four are out of Putnam County.

According to a warrant, Wilson told deputies he felt threatened and had planned to kill the entire family with Cindy. However, he said she didn’t hold up her end of the deal. Cindy does not face any charges.