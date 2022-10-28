Read full article on original website
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to ‘Force The Issue’ with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action
The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident. The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck his son in the fight.
Sooners in the NFL: Week 8
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 8 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. As the midway point of the season approaches, former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to find their groove with quarterback Dak Prescott back into the fold after missing several weeks due to injury.
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Steve Wilks’ Thoughts Following Panthers Overtime Loss to Falcons
"We didn't find a way to finish. We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done and that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough, something to learn from, celebration penalty, a big play like that we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with DJ [Moore] coming up with the big play, great pass by PJ [Walker], but as a team we just got to make sure we're smart and ready to take it to the next level, next step. When you look at the comparisons for us rushing the football, I thought we did a great job, 169, they had 167 which was too much. We've got to stop the run. We knew that coming into the game. Pretty balanced when you look at third down conversions, they were 6-of-12, we were 5-of-13. We've got to find more opportunities to be able to convert and move the chains and keep the drive alive."
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code MCBETTIX Nets $100 Free Bet, Shot At Cavs Tickets
SI Dialogues: QB Killer
I was in my office when The Barry Lewis interrupted a perfectly fine cigarette. View the original article to see embedded media. "News from the KillerFrog Fan Forum Literary Review Board." "And how are the bottom feeders doing today?" "They're a little unhappy that you called the Wildcats pussies." "Cats...
Jets’ Tight End Has Career Day Against Patriots, Bright Spot on Offense in Loss
Tyler Conklin continues to show that he was worth the price of admission in free agency this offseason. The tight end hauled in both of New York's touchdowns on Sunday in a22-17 loss to the Patriots, adding to what's been an impressive season so far with a career day. Conklin's...
Falcons RBs ‘Aren’t Satisfied’ Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity
The Atlanta Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with a 3-4 record, in large part due to boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack. Atlanta’s running backs entered the season with considerable expectations, mostly centered around star “wide back” Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a breakout age 30 season last year and signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.
Cowboys NFL Trade Rumors: WRs Available via Patriots & Broncos? Jerry Jones’ ‘Itch’ - Live-Blog Tracker
OCT 31 DANCING TO DEADLINE DEALS? The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL face a Tuesday afternoon trade deadline ... and CowboysSI.com's one-on-one with Jerry Jones leaves our Mike Fisher believing Jerry has "The Itch.''. Writes Fish: "Jerry Jones has "the itch.''. "My 32 years of chronicling the...
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Mavericks Assign Rookie Jaden Hardy to Texas Legends
On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks announced that rookie guard Jaden Hardy was assigned to their G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. This could be the first of several trips to Frisco for the Mavericks' rookie, as he'll be able to get extra reps and play a lot more minutes for the Legends than he’d be able to with the Mavericks.
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
