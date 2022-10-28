Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Retirees restore 1940′s soda fountain in Dodgeville shop
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Finding the right handyman can be tough -- especially when the piece of equipment you need fixed is around eighty years old. Thanks to a stroke of luck and the hard work of some retirees, residents in a south-central Wisconsin town can now get a taste of their past.
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
wizmnews.com
As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless
More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Dies in Jackson County Crash
A Dubuque man died Wednesday in a rollover crash in Jackson County. 69 year old Michael Truesdale died after being taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash Happened on U.S. Highway 61 near Fulton Road in the Fulton area, north of Maquoketa. A report says Truesdale was traveling north on the highway when his vehicle entered the east ditch and hit a culvert. That caused the vehicle to vault and roll. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.
KCRG.com
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
juliensjournal.com
New Hires at Medical Associates
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Patty Nieto-Caceres, LMHC, to their Psychiatry and Psychology Department. Patty received her Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Loras College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Clarke University. She will provide diagnostic assessment and therapeutic intervention for patients 12 years of age and up. Patty previously worked at Hillcrest Mental Health Clinic in Dubuque, IA, as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
radioplusinfo.com
10-28-22 republican congressional candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be christians
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.
juliensjournal.com
Mike Hodge to Retire from Hodge
Mike Hodge, President of HODGE, is retiring from the family company after nearly four decades of service. For the past 39 years, Mike has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of HODGE. Together, Mike and his brother, Tim, became the third generation of ownership and worked together to expand the family’s material handling business to new territories, added additional business in warehousing and supply management, and expanded HODGE’s footprint outside of Dubuque to include operations in the Quad Cities and North Carolina.
Four year old found in pond in Fairbank
(Fairbank)The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says on Friday, at approximately 5:05 PM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing four year old child. The child was reportedly last seen at approximately 3:45 PM in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street Fairbank, IA. Multiple agencies responded to assist with the search. An extensive search was conducted of the residence, curtilage, surrounding fields, ditches, structures and ponds. At approximately 11:40 PM, the child was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
West Salem teen in critical condition after car crash on I-90
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – A West Salem teenager is in critical condition after a car crash on Monday. According to the State Patrol report, 16-year-old Zoe Coder was driving on I-90 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Her car hit a pickup truck head-on. The report says it was raining at the time, and...
Cresco Times
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0