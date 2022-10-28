Read full article on original website
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF poll
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of 'America's Biggest Problems' in Hot Water: Internal Investigation
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seat
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seat
Centre Daily
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to ‘Force The Issue’ with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger. For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.
Centre Daily
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
Centre Daily
Cowboys NFL Trade Rumors: WRs Available via Patriots & Broncos? Jerry Jones’ ‘Itch’ - Live-Blog Tracker
OCT 31 DANCING TO DEADLINE DEALS? The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL face a Tuesday afternoon trade deadline ... and CowboysSI.com's one-on-one with Jerry Jones leaves our Mike Fisher believing Jerry has "The Itch.''. Writes Fish: "Jerry Jones has "the itch.''. "My 32 years of chronicling the...
Centre Daily
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 8
The Detroit Lions offense was able to execute at a high level in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, penalties, drops and mental errors derailed the team's offensive efforts in the second half. "I think we know what we are capable of on offense and we scored 27...
Centre Daily
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
It was almost another perfect weekend in the NFC East, where Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington won their games. The Giants, however, couldn't make it a sweep, and in doing so, they dropped from second in the division to third, behind the Cowboys, who have an identical 6-2 record. Let's recap...
Centre Daily
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Centre Daily
Sooners in the NFL: Week 8
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 8 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. As the midway point of the season approaches, former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to find their groove with quarterback Dak Prescott back into the fold after missing several weeks due to injury.
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Centre Daily
Patriots Taking Trade Calls on WRs Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne: Who’s OUT?
FOXBORO — With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, several positional groupings on the New England Patriots roster are becoming the subject of much scrutiny and speculation. Amidst multiple reports that the Patriots have been fielding calls on numerous players, names such as right tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back...
Centre Daily
Jets’ Tight End Has Career Day Against Patriots, Bright Spot on Offense in Loss
Tyler Conklin continues to show that he was worth the price of admission in free agency this offseason. The tight end hauled in both of New York's touchdowns on Sunday in a22-17 loss to the Patriots, adding to what's been an impressive season so far with a career day. Conklin's...
Centre Daily
Falcons RBs ‘Aren’t Satisfied’ Ahead of Final Prove-It Opportunity
The Atlanta Falcons sit in first place in the NFC South with a 3-4 record, in large part due to boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing attack. Atlanta’s running backs entered the season with considerable expectations, mostly centered around star “wide back” Cordarrelle Patterson, who had a breakout age 30 season last year and signed a two-year contract extension this offseason.
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Centre Daily
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf
Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
