ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom’s Ex Was Pregnant With His Baby When He Started Dating Gisele—Meet All His Past Girlfriends

A blast from the past. Amid his divorce finalization with Gisele Bündchen, many football fans are asking: Who were Tom Brady’s girlfriends? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Victoria’s Secret model filed their divorce papers on October 29, 2022, after being married for over 13 years. The divorce was settled in Florida where the ex-couple resides. Tom posted an Instagram story with the caption, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful...
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Every Bachelor Nation Wedding in 2022: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Hayley Ferguson and Oula Palve, More

Roses are red! Whether they found love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette or met their match outside of the show, 2022 has been the year of weddings for Bachelor Nation. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers first fell for each other on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. The twosome got engaged during the show’s finale and Rodgers later proposed for a second time, further cementing their bond.
NEVADA STATE
thecomeback.com

Robert Saleh gets honest about Zach Wilson

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to stifle young quarterbacks over his career and did so in a big way on Sunday in their matchup against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. Wilson and the Jets put up some big counting numbers on offense but...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy