Gary Medel FIFA 23 Flashback SBC went live during Out of Position giving fans yet another midfield Serie A option to add to their squads. Flashback SBCs celebrate a previous time in a player's career. EA Sports normally chooses to flash back to a player's golden era, but sometimes the developer will choose to honor a player for being previously included in a FIFA Ultimate Team promotion. Gary Medel's Flashback item falls into the latter celebrating his inclusion in FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream.
FIFA 23 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC went live Oct. 31 during the Out of Position promotion. Team of the Week cards are released each Wednesday in FIFA Ultimate Team. These cards reflect the best performing players from around the world. TOTW cards also make up the player pool for FUT Champions rewards each weekend. EA Sports has released multiple TOTW Upgrade SBCs during this game cycle so far, but this latest release should give players a chance to pack some of the best items in the game.
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup due to a series of injury setbacks, according to his agent. The 29-year-old France star, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning side in 2018, has struggled through a host of injuries over the last year. After initially opting out of meniscus surgery, Pogba went under the knife in September in the hopes of being ready for the World Cup.
