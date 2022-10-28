FIFA 23 85+ TOTW Upgrade SBC went live Oct. 31 during the Out of Position promotion. Team of the Week cards are released each Wednesday in FIFA Ultimate Team. These cards reflect the best performing players from around the world. TOTW cards also make up the player pool for FUT Champions rewards each weekend. EA Sports has released multiple TOTW Upgrade SBCs during this game cycle so far, but this latest release should give players a chance to pack some of the best items in the game.

3 HOURS AGO