Historic win sends Catamounts to playoffs with momentum
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The greatest regular season in University of Vermont field hockey history came to a close Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime win over the California Golden Bears. The win was the 13th of the season for the Catamounts, besting the old mark of 12 set in 2007.
High School Cross Country Champions Crowned in Thetford
THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school cross country state champions were crowned on Saturday. In division one, St. Johnsbury’s boys team and the girls from CVU captured first. Matthew Servin (CVU) and Allice Kredell (CVU) took home individual honors. In division two, U-32 won its seventh consecutive title...
Vermont restarts pre-season with exhibition win over Saint Michael's
BURLINGTON, Vt. — It definitely wasn't the game the Vermont Catamounts expected to play against cross-town foe Saint Michael's College, but it certainly wasn't short pre-season jitters and major milestones, especially for graduate forward Matt Veretto. "You could see in the very beginning he was very nervous, he almost...
Sumner leads way in No. 1 CVU dismantling of No. 8 SeaWolves
HINESBURG, Vt. — Rahn Flemming's squad is no stranger to the postseason. A year after a heartbreaking loss in the state title game, Flemming and the No. 1 CVU RedHawks won their first postseason game, a 42-13 dismantling of the No. 8 Burlington/South Burlington/Winooski SeaWolves. RedHawks wide receiver Jack...
Vermont strikes off free kick, downs New Hampshire 2-1
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After facing a one-goal deficit, No. 20 Vermont struck back with two goals to down No. 21 New Hampshire and take ahold of the lead in the America East standings. Eli Goldman started the scoring for New Hampshire, and the Catamounts battled back with a score...
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
Men’s Hockey Extends Unbeaten Streak to Three Games at Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. – Joel Määttä scored for the Catamounts and Gabe Carriere made a season-high 42 saves in what goes down officially as a 1-1 tie between Vermont at Colgate. UVM won the shootout between the two teams with goals from Robbie Stucker and Will Zapernick. With the official tie Vermont improved to 2-4-1 while the Raiders record now stands at 2-5-1. RELATED LINKS.
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
This is Our Home: Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Since it's Halloween, it seemed only fitting to find a spooky mansion to showcase for this week's "This is Our Home." And NBC5’s Sarahbeth Ackerman found a great one right in the city of Plattsburgh!. The W.W. Hartwell House on Brinkerhoff Street is something you've...
Friday Night Fever: New York Edition 10/28/22
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Section VII high school football playoffs kicked off this weekend, with the start of semifinal matchups. In the Class B semifinals, Beekmantown High School cruised to a 55-28 win over Plattsburgh High School. Beekmantown sophomore Louis Sweemor had a four-touchdown performance with an interception on the defensive side of the ball as well. Beekmantown advances to play undefeated Peru High School in the Class B championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
Chazy High School soccer sweeps Section VII Class D Championships
CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy High School soccer did what it does best when it comes to playing in Section VII title games, winning them. Both the boys' and girls' soccer teams were able to win their Class D championship games, creating space for the 38th Section VII trophy for the boys, and the 17th for the girls.
Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
Chainsaw stolen in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury this week. The incident took place sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Police say a STIHL model 461 chainsaw was stolen. The chainsaw had a 20″ bar and scabbard. Anyone...
Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
