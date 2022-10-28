A 26-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to two years in prison in Marion County Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Taylor of Hotze Road earlier had charges of obstructing identification and resisting arrest that were filed at the same time as the meth charge dropped. A separate burglary charge for entering a building in the 200 block of South Castle had also been dropped.

