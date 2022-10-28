Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 30th, 2022
A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated battery. Robert Jones of Cedar Street was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 39-year-old Amber Watson of North ‘A’ Street in Vernon was arrested on a Marion County traffic warrant with...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
Effingham Radio
Marylynne Toliver, 74
Marylynne Toliver, 74, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Centralia, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding 35mph over speed limit. Joshua posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Andrea R. Aanes of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man sentenced to two years in prison for possession of meth
A 26-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to two years in prison in Marion County Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Taylor of Hotze Road earlier had charges of obstructing identification and resisting arrest that were filed at the same time as the meth charge dropped. A separate burglary charge for entering a building in the 200 block of South Castle had also been dropped.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 60 year old Kevin E. Welch of Sparta, IL for DUI alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Kevin was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Clint D. Hildebrand of Louisville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery. Clint was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion Of Correctional Officer
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotion of Tyler Koester from Correctional Officer to Correctional Officer Sergeant. Officer Koester has been employed at the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2019 when he was employed as a part-time Correctional Officer. He became a full-time Correctional Officer in December of 2020, and he is a graduate of the St. Clair Correctional Officer Academy.
Coroner: Man dies after medical emergency at work
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 65-year-old man from Indiana has died after the coroner said he was found unresponsive at his Paris workplace. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said the deceased individual is David K. Norris of Rosedale, Ind. Barrett said Edgar County 911 dispatch received a call just before 5 a.m. from an employee […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
WAND TV
Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping
WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning
Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
Charleston family of 5 displaced after their home caught fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family of five is now displaced after their mobile home caught fire early this morning. The fire started in a nearby shed but quickly spread to the mobile home itself. Everyone was able to make it out alright, though one person had to be treated for minor burns. Crews were […]
Effingham Radio
Eugene James Meyer, 86
Eugene James Meyer, age 86, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 6:02 PM – Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services celebrating Eugene’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois with Mike Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Halloween Parade Garners Big Turnout Despite Rainy Weather
The annual Effingham Halloween parade kicked off on Sunday, and despite the slight rainfall seen, the crowd was not affected. Local residents enjoyed the 80’s and 90’s cartoon themed floats. Lots of creativity was on display throughout the parade. Miss Effingham County Fair Queen of 2022 Anna Carrell...
