Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout
Bend police are asking the public for help in finding a large, dark-colored SUV involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash Thursday night at the Northwest Newport Avenue and 14th Street roundabout that critically injured a 76-year-old Bend man. The post Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard
Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies recently took part in a nationwide sweep, looking for people who had outstanding arrest warrants related to domestic violence, during the 19th annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep appeared first on KTVZ.
La Pine mother, son arrested in raid on illegal marijuana grow along Day Road
A La Pine mother and son were arrested by drug agents Wednesday in a raid on their property, where they’re accused of growing and processing illegal marijuana, then delivering it around the Northwest. The post La Pine mother, son arrested in raid on illegal marijuana grow along Day Road appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest
A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter. Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street. Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for...
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man arrested after threatening mini-mart with handgun
A Bend man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he threatened employees at a mini-mart with a handgun, according to Bend Police. Police arrived at Chevron Circle K on NE Hwy 20 just before 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man armed with a handgun. Witnesses said he threatened employees...
Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers from Beaverton was critically injured after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend Witches Paddle arrives on Halloween at Riverbend Park
Monday is Halloween, and that means some fun, traditional festivities are back. You can expect to see witches and warlocks fly -- make that float -- in with their paddle boards in hand at Riverbend Park and on the Deschutes River from 3-5 p.m. for the Bend Witches Paddle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
tourcounsel.com
Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, Oregon (with Map & Photos)
Smith Rock State Park is an international breakthrough destination in central Oregon. Near Bend, the state park has more than 1,000 screwed sport trails that line a stunning river canyon setting. It's not just climbers who flock to this self-contained gale playground—mountain bikers, hikers, and photographers can be found exploring during the desert's extended hot-weather suspension season.
klcc.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
Crash, heavy snow shut Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, days before closure for the season
Less than a week before its scheduled closure for the season next Tuesday, a crash and heavy wet snow closed state Highway 242 (the Old McKenzie Pass Highway) Wednesday afternoon, ODOT said. The post Crash, heavy snow shut Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, days before closure for the season appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds
St. Charles Health System says it is seeing a "concerning increase" in respiratory illness in children and is encouraging families with infants to protect them as much as possible by limiting their exposure to others and practicing good hand hygiene. The post St. Charles reports ‘concerning’ rise in respiratory illness in children, shortage of pediatric hospital beds appeared first on KTVZ.
