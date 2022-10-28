Sean Clifford Gets Fourth Crack At Ohio State With Penn State Pass Attack That Could Test The Buckeye Secondary

I had this friend in high school who was infuriatingly, casually brilliant. He was the kind of guy that could wake up five minutes before school started, roll into class wearing pajamas, and ace whatever AP Calculus crap teachers would throw at him while picking McGriddle remnants out of his teeth. This was especially infuriating to the assorted plebeians in his wake like myself who were spending an inordinate amount of time simply trying to parse the difference between various squiggly lines in Trig (which I failed, both in terms of squiggly line taxonomy and also on my grade card).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO