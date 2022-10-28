Sean Clifford Gets Fourth Crack At Ohio State With Penn State Pass Attack That Could Test The Buckeye Secondary

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Related
Eleven Warriors
Season-Low 50 Buckeyes Play Against Penn State As 13 Ohio State Defense Play Season-High Snap Counts
For only the second time in eight games this season, Ohio State had to play its starters for four full quarters in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Like in the season opener against Notre Dame, Ohio State never had firm control of Saturday’s game in Happy Valley until late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes actually trailed in the fourth quarter until they rattled off four touchdowns in a span of just six minutes and nine seconds to pull away from the home team.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Northwestern Before Ohio State Plays Its Second Straight Road Game This Weekend
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. Instead, the Buckeyes will play the role of visiting team for the second straight game as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Pat Fitzgerald’s 17th Northwestern roster. Luckily for scarlet and gray, the Wildcats hardly pose the threat – nor the hostile environment – that Penn State brought to the table this past week.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Leads Ohio State to Victory with All-Time Great Performance Against Penn State
It was fitting Ohio State scored 44 points against Penn State on Saturday, because the Buckeyes may not have beaten the Nittany Lions if not for No. 44. J.T. Tuimoloau forced four turnovers in Happy Valley, and those four takeaways for the Ohio State defense led to 21 points that made all the difference in the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win.
Eleven Warriors
For a Second Week In a Row, Aggressive Defense Keeps Ohio State In the Game While the Offense Gets On Track
For the second week in a row, things were ugly for the Buckeye running game as, for the second week in a row, they failed to run for at least 100 yards. On the other hand, Ohio State's defense was stellar once again, keeping the game in hand while the offense figured things out and ultimately poured on the points late.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 36-Point Favorite Against Northwestern
As Ohio State prepares to travel to Evanston next week, Ohio State has opened as a 36-point favorite over Northwestern in the first regular season meeting between these teams since 2019. The corresponding over/under currently sits at 63½ points, which would be the third-largest the Buckeyes have had heading into...
Eleven Warriors
Fourteen Members of the 2022 Class Get Their First Taste of Beaver Stadium
Playing in Happy Valley against No. 13 Penn State is not the ideal environment for true freshmen to see significant playing time. With the Buckeyes clinging to a perilous two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, it was apparent offensive and defensive snaps were not in the future for the youngsters.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Finds the Turbo Button at Exactly the Right Time in Happy Valley
I had this friend in high school who was infuriatingly, casually brilliant. He was the kind of guy that could wake up five minutes before school started, roll into class wearing pajamas, and ace whatever AP Calculus crap teachers would throw at him while picking McGriddle remnants out of his teeth. This was especially infuriating to the assorted plebeians in his wake like myself who were spending an inordinate amount of time simply trying to parse the difference between various squiggly lines in Trig (which I failed, both in terms of squiggly line taxonomy and also on my grade card).
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Road Matchup With Penn State
When Ryan Day charts Ohio State's course to the Big Ten Championship Game every season, he always puts a circle around the Penn State game. “I think that when you look at the schedule each year and try to map out your road to Indianapolis, beating Penn State is a big part of it,” Day said in his weekly radio show with 97.1 The Fan. “They have really good players, a good scheme and good coaching.”
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 44-31 Victory over Penn State
The sophomore defensive end broke out in a big way Saturday, racking up six tackles (3 for loss), two sacks, one interception, one pass break up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. That'll do!. Tuimoloau helped lead Ohio State to a 44-31 road victory over Penn State on Saturday,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Scores Four Touchdowns in Fourth Quarter to Survive Scare in Happy Valley, Defeat Penn State 44-31
It wasn’t easy, but Ohio State earned its sixth straight win over Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes trailed Penn State 21-16 with only 9:26 to play, but then proceeded to score four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat the Nittany Lions, 44-24. J.T. Tuimoloau was the star...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams Leaves Penn State Game With Apparent Hand Injury
Miyan Williams' first carry of the day went for a touchdown. His second saw him sustain a hand injury that caused the Buckeye running back to leave the game. After a five-yard run toward the end of the first quarter, Williams stayed down on the Penn State sideline as members of the Ohio State medical staff ran across the field to tend to the third-year rusher. Williams went straight to the Buckeye medical tent, but was quickly escorted off the field with trainers by his side. The issue appeared to be with Williams' right hand.
Eleven Warriors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cameron Brown Among 15 Buckeyes Unavailable For Ohio State's Matchup With Penn State
On Tuesday, Ryan Day said "the plan" was for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play against Penn State. Things didn't go according to plan. The junior Ohio State wide receiver is one of 15 Buckeyes listed as unavailable for Saturday's noon matchup with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, which means Smith-Njigba will miss his fifth game through eight contests this season.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Releases Travel Roster for Second Road Game of Season at Penn State
For the most part, Ohio State’s travel roster for its second road game of the season looks similar to its travel roster for its first road game of the season. Players who made the trip to Penn State this week that didn’t make the trip to Michigan State three weeks ago are running back Miyan Williams (who missed the Michigan State game with an injury), wide receiver Kyion Grayes, offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick, cornerback Jordan Hancock (who was also unavailable for Michigan State due to injury) and long snapper Max Lomonico. Buckeyes who traveled to Michigan State that aren't on the trip this week are cornerback Cameron Brown, long snapper Bradley Robinson and running back TC Caffey – who are all unavailable due to injuries – as well as true freshman defensive linemen Kenyatta Jackson and Hero Kanu.
Eleven Warriors
A Braxton Miller Bomb Changes the Course of Ohio State History
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Oct. 29 was in 1892. The Buckeyes massacred Marietta, 80-0, on Ohio Field. This was the 11th game ever for OSU and the 80-point margin of defeat remained a program-high until the 1916 team edged Oberlin by 128 points.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Women's Basketball Star Katie Smith to Speak at University's Autumn Commencement
Ohio State's autumn commencement ceremony in December will have one of the university's most decorated athletes as one of its guest speakers. Former women's basketball forward Katie Smith, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member, will attend the event and provide words of encouragement and wisdom to an expected class of around 3,600 graduates.
Comments / 0