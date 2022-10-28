ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Ryan Murphy Insists He Contacted Jeffrey Dahmer Victims’ Families Ahead of Netflix Show – and Got No Response

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Dahmer Victims Family Lawyer Calls Ryan Murphy’s Proposed Memorial an Unwanted ‘Afterthought’

Thomas M. Jacobson, the former Milwaukee attorney who represented eight of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims’ families and fought to prevent the serial killer from profiting from his murders, feels Ryan Murphy’s statements regarding funding a memorial is not only too little, too late for the emotional damage his Netflix series cost the families, but absolutely the wrong move.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheWrap

How ‘Big Mouth’ Evolved to Reflect Current Conversations of Sexuality and Gender Identity: ‘Being Honest Is Our First Thing’

Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Big Mouth” Season 6. When “Big Mouth” co-creators Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll and Mark Levin first sat down in their “little bubble” to pen what would eventually become one of Netflix’s foremost adult animated comedies in 2017, they didn’t quite realize what an stirring ride it would be.
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s former classmate hit with backlash: ‘Looking for clout’

A former classmate of Taylor Swift is facing criticism after she made multiple claims about the singer’s alleged high school experience. Jessica McLane shared the claims over a series of videos uploaded to TikTok. In the first video, shared in September and captioned: “Everything Ms Swift does is intentional,” McLane began by revealing that she went to Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, the same high school as Swift, and that she and the singer grew up in the same town after Swift’s family relocated from Pennsylvania.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheWrap

‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever as Filming Begins

Lumon Industries is on a hiring spree: Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” has cast eight stars to round out its ensemble as production begins on Season 2. Oscar and Emmy Award-nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and the Beast”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), Emmy Award-nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Missing”), John Noble (“Elementary”), Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”) and Emmy Award-winner Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”) have joined the cast, though character details are yet to be revealed.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Comments On 'Really Nice Texts' He Received From A Few 'Friends' Costars, But Admits He's Hoping For More Messages

True Friends? Matthew Perry has heard from a few of his Friends costars ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.The actor — who is opening up like never before about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as his time on the famed '90s sitcom in his tell-all — told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that he hopes his costars read his book, which hits stores Tuesday, November 1."I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet," Perry revealed during his...
HipHopWired

Ye Compares Himself To Emmett Till On Instagram

Ye aka Kanye West made a shocking post on Instagram where he compared the backlash he received to the lynching of Emmett Till. In the post made on Sunday, he posted the photo of Till's disfigured face with the caption containing a rant and plea to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his brother, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. The post Ye Compares Himself To Emmett Till On Instagram appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TheWrap

TheWrap’s Top 50 Film Schools for 2022

This story about the best film schools in the U.S. first appeared in the College Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Before diving into this list — TheWrap’s seventh annual film school rankings — keep one critical caveat in mind: The dream campus for one student can turn out to be an academic nightmare for another. It’s all subjective and to some degree a barrel full of apples and oranges. After all, the best schools for learning how to direct aren’t necessarily the best for learning how to write or produce (or, for that matter, make TikTok videos). Just because a college or university has a high number on these pages doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right place for you.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy