Ryan Murphy Insists He Contacted Jeffrey Dahmer Victims’ Families Ahead of Netflix Show – and Got No Response

Dahmer Victims Family Lawyer Calls Ryan Murphy’s Proposed Memorial an Unwanted ‘Afterthought’
Thomas M. Jacobson, the former Milwaukee attorney who represented eight of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims’ families and fought to prevent the serial killer from profiting from his murders, feels Ryan Murphy’s statements regarding funding a memorial is not only too little, too late for the emotional damage his Netflix series cost the families, but absolutely the wrong move.
‘Dahmer’ Star Evan Peters Got So Deep Into Character That Niecy Nash Had to Reintroduce Herself After Filming Wrapped
"I prayed for you a lot, for real, because this is weighty," Nash told Peters during a press conference for the Netflix show
Shonda Rhimes Quits Twitter: ‘Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned’
Showrunner's announcement comes hours after report that use of the N-word on the app has skyrocketed since Elon Musk took over
How ‘Big Mouth’ Evolved to Reflect Current Conversations of Sexuality and Gender Identity: ‘Being Honest Is Our First Thing’
Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the entirety of “Big Mouth” Season 6. When “Big Mouth” co-creators Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll and Mark Levin first sat down in their “little bubble” to pen what would eventually become one of Netflix’s foremost adult animated comedies in 2017, they didn’t quite realize what an stirring ride it would be.
‘Armageddon Time’ Clip: James Gray Breaks Down ‘Painful’ Scene Ripped From His Experience (Exclusive Video)
“Armageddon Time,” writer/director James Gray’s wonderful new coming-of-age drama set in 1980s New York City, is now playing in select theaters, and in concert with the release TheWrap has an exclusive clip to share along with commentary from Gray himself. Gray’s latest, after two expansive epics in “The...
Taylor Swift’s former classmate hit with backlash: ‘Looking for clout’
A former classmate of Taylor Swift is facing criticism after she made multiple claims about the singer’s alleged high school experience. Jessica McLane shared the claims over a series of videos uploaded to TikTok. In the first video, shared in September and captioned: “Everything Ms Swift does is intentional,” McLane began by revealing that she went to Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, the same high school as Swift, and that she and the singer grew up in the same town after Swift’s family relocated from Pennsylvania.
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Financial Literacy and Being a Black Mom Who Leaves Her Child a Legacy
For Nicki Minaj, motherhood calls for a responsibility to create wealth for her son. The New York rapper and singer recently sat down with Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett-Smith to discuss the “biggest freaking blessing” of motherhood and the importance of leaving a financial legacy for her family, including her son.
‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever as Filming Begins
Lumon Industries is on a hiring spree: Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” has cast eight stars to round out its ensemble as production begins on Season 2. Oscar and Emmy Award-nominee Bob Balaban (“The Chair”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and the Beast”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), Emmy Award-nominee Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Missing”), John Noble (“Elementary”), Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”) and Emmy Award-winner Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”) have joined the cast, though character details are yet to be revealed.
Matthew Perry Comments On 'Really Nice Texts' He Received From A Few 'Friends' Costars, But Admits He's Hoping For More Messages
True Friends? Matthew Perry has heard from a few of his Friends costars ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.The actor — who is opening up like never before about his struggles with alcohol and drugs, as well as his time on the famed '90s sitcom in his tell-all — told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that he hopes his costars read his book, which hits stores Tuesday, November 1."I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet," Perry revealed during his...
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
Ye Compares Himself To Emmett Till On Instagram
Ye aka Kanye West made a shocking post on Instagram where he compared the backlash he received to the lynching of Emmett Till. In the post made on Sunday, he posted the photo of Till's disfigured face with the caption containing a rant and plea to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his brother, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. The post Ye Compares Himself To Emmett Till On Instagram appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
TheWrap’s Top 50 Film Schools for 2022
This story about the best film schools in the U.S. first appeared in the College Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Before diving into this list — TheWrap’s seventh annual film school rankings — keep one critical caveat in mind: The dream campus for one student can turn out to be an academic nightmare for another. It’s all subjective and to some degree a barrel full of apples and oranges. After all, the best schools for learning how to direct aren’t necessarily the best for learning how to write or produce (or, for that matter, make TikTok videos). Just because a college or university has a high number on these pages doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right place for you.
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Movie Musical Sets NBC Premiere Date
Here’s Dolly! NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will air on the network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 1. The revered artist and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee stars as herself in the modern-day movie musical about the making of a live TV special.
Liam Hemsworth In, Henry Cavill Out as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4
"Im honoured that hes handing me the reins," Hemsworth said
How to Watch ‘The Conjuring’ Movies in Chronological Order
Should you start with "Annabelle: Creation" or "The Nun?"
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
GMA’s Michael Strahan resurfaces in unexpected location after he goes missing from morning show
Good Morning America's Michael Strahan has resurfaced in an unexpected location after he went missing from the show. Michael, 50, has been away from the New York news desk due to other ongoing assignments. Good Morning America fans got a glimpse at what he's been up to when the former...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: HBO Series Jets to Italy and Scores With Sprawling Storyline
Mike White returns to write and direct every episode of the new season, with Jennifer Coolidge as the only returning character
