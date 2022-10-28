Ryan Murphy Insists He Contacted Jeffrey Dahmer Victims’ Families Ahead of Netflix Show – and Got No Response

This story about the best film schools in the U.S. first appeared in the College Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Before diving into this list — TheWrap’s seventh annual film school rankings — keep one critical caveat in mind: The dream campus for one student can turn out to be an academic nightmare for another. It’s all subjective and to some degree a barrel full of apples and oranges. After all, the best schools for learning how to direct aren’t necessarily the best for learning how to write or produce (or, for that matter, make TikTok videos). Just because a college or university has a high number on these pages doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right place for you.

