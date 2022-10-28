ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss

The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates as Houston, Philly trade big innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game tied in the late innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning. Here's how to watch Game 1.
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
MLB

World Series Game 2 FAQ (Tonight, 8 ET/7 CT on FOX)

HOUSTON -- Game 2 sure has a tough act to follow. But if the opener of this World Series between the Phillies and Astros is any indication, we might have something special here. The Phillies beat the odds and the Astros in storming back from a 5-0 third-inning deficit to...
