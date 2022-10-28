Read full article on original website
3 Houston Astros most to blame for World Series Game 1 loss
The Houston Astros learned a lesson on Friday night that three other National League teams had already soaked up this postseason: Never count out the Philadelphia Phillies. In Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday, the Houston Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, then watched as the Philadelphia Phillies stormed back to win 6-5 in 10 innings. J.T. Realmuto provided the difference in the 10th inning with a solo blast, completing the Phillies comeback.
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
Why the World Series is the perfect place for microbetting to thrive
Phillies World Series: Everything you need to know ahead of Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park
2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Phillies' Game 1 win
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link
Astros Third Base Coach Pettis Returns for World Series
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates as Houston, Philly trade big innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game tied in the late innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning. Here's how to watch Game 1.
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Phillies set to host Houston at Citizens Bank Park with World Series tied at 1-all
Think the Eagles game was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philly for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with Thor pitching and the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.
World Series Game 2 FAQ (Tonight, 8 ET/7 CT on FOX)
