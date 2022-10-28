ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals trade speculation: Isaiah Simmons, James Conner, J.J. Watt candidates?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 1 p.m. MST and speculation includes the Arizona Cardinals trading some familiar names.

A.J. Green, James Conner, Isaiah Simmons and J.J. Watt are some of the names that have come up as possible trade candidates for the Cardinals.

Could Arizona trade any of these players before the deadline?

Check out some NFL trade speculation surrounding the team.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

Cards Wire : A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Kelvin Beachum trades could make sense for Arizona

Jess Root writes: "Moore could make sense for two reasons. One is that he has the most value and they potentially have Greg Dortch who can do what Moore does. Will this happen? No, but if the team believes in Dortch, Moore could land the Cardinals a decent draft pick."

More: Arizona Cardinals trade speculation: Bradley Chubb, Roquan Smith, Daron Payne 2022 targets

Fansided : Cardinals should trade Isaiah Simmons, James Conner and others for package including Bradley Chubb, Melvin Gordon

Sion Fawkes writes: "This trade involves two young players in Bradley Chubb and Isaiah Simmons, neither of whom have lived up to expectations. Simmons is nowhere near as good as many in the Red Sea want to believe he is, having become more of a player who puts together between two and three subpar performances for every big game he has."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VyGq_0iqKWBqg00

Fansided : Cardinals could trade James Conner before deadline

Jim Koch writes: "It’s almost a given that Keim will be working the phones for the Cards before the November 1st trade deadline arrives. One has to wonder if Conner will be the subject of any of the conversations that will most likely be taking place over the next seven days or so."

NFL Week 8 odds :

The Athletic : Darrel Williams a candidate for Cardinals to trade

Doug Haller writes: "In four seasons with Kansas City, Williams showed he can be an impactful playmaker, it just hasn’t translated to the desert.”

Fansided : Cardinals should consider trading James Conner, Isaiah Simmons, J.J. Watt

Sion Fawkes writes: "I don’t see the Arizona Cardinals trading Watt, but at 33, the potential Hall of Famer may want a chance to win something while he still can. This season alone, Watt has dealt with a calf injury and even a heart issue. He also missed over half of last season with a shoulder injury."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOsBU_0iqKWBqg00

Bleacher Report : A.J. Green makes sense for Packers

Tim Daniels writes: "His role could increase exponentially if he's traded to the Packers, where longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to find trustworthy targets amid the team's lackluster 3-4 start."

More: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 8 game

Sports Illustrated : Should Cardinals trade A.J. Green?

Donnie Druin writes: "Should the Cardinals trade Green? Yes. There's simply too many guys in the room at this rate, and Green deserves to find another opportunity where he can touch the field a bit more than the Cardinals currently have him doing."

For the Win : Cardinals could trade Josh Jones before trade deadline

Christian D'Andrea writes: "Jones isn’t an exciting name, but the other expendable veterans on a struggling Cardinals team are players like Maxx Williams and Nick Vigil. Jones is only in his third year and was a 12-game starter last fall, but has since fallen to the back of the team’s OL rotation. If Arizona is selling, NFC contenders like Tampa Bay and Los Angeles could both be interested in a deal for a flawed young blocker who still has room to grow."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals trade speculation: Isaiah Simmons, James Conner, J.J. Watt candidates?

Moore: Vance Joseph's defense has saved the Arizona Cardinals

How much fun has it been to watch this Cardinals defense under Vance Joseph?. It’s not something that’s going to show up in the stats. The Cardinals aren’t flying that high on too many traditional metrics like yards or points allowed per game, but from watching the games it becomes clear that the only reason this season hasn’t been a failure of Wilksian proportions has been VJ’s Juice Crew.
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense

There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
The Associated Press

Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence. Agnew also has seven receptions and two touchdowns this season as a wide receiver.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
CLEVELAND, OH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cardinals' 35th season Arizona: Former defensive end Bertrand Berry looks back on career

Bertrand Berry has become a Phoenix-area fixture since his NFL playing days ended after the 2009 season. The former Arizona Cardinals defensive end has had his own local sports radio show, opened a small business helping young football players who play defensive line get specialized training and watched his son, Bertrand, learn to play defensive end at Gilbert Highland High School.
PHOENIX, AZ
