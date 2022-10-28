Arizona Cardinals trade speculation: Isaiah Simmons, James Conner, J.J. Watt candidates?

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 1 p.m. MST and speculation includes the Arizona Cardinals trading some familiar names.

A.J. Green, James Conner, Isaiah Simmons and J.J. Watt are some of the names that have come up as possible trade candidates for the Cardinals.

Could Arizona trade any of these players before the deadline?

Check out some NFL trade speculation surrounding the team.

Cards Wire : A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Kelvin Beachum trades could make sense for Arizona

Jess Root writes: "Moore could make sense for two reasons. One is that he has the most value and they potentially have Greg Dortch who can do what Moore does. Will this happen? No, but if the team believes in Dortch, Moore could land the Cardinals a decent draft pick."

Fansided : Cardinals should trade Isaiah Simmons, James Conner and others for package including Bradley Chubb, Melvin Gordon

Sion Fawkes writes: "This trade involves two young players in Bradley Chubb and Isaiah Simmons, neither of whom have lived up to expectations. Simmons is nowhere near as good as many in the Red Sea want to believe he is, having become more of a player who puts together between two and three subpar performances for every big game he has."

Fansided : Cardinals could trade James Conner before deadline

Jim Koch writes: "It’s almost a given that Keim will be working the phones for the Cards before the November 1st trade deadline arrives. One has to wonder if Conner will be the subject of any of the conversations that will most likely be taking place over the next seven days or so."

The Athletic : Darrel Williams a candidate for Cardinals to trade

Doug Haller writes: "In four seasons with Kansas City, Williams showed he can be an impactful playmaker, it just hasn’t translated to the desert.”

Fansided : Cardinals should consider trading James Conner, Isaiah Simmons, J.J. Watt

Sion Fawkes writes: "I don’t see the Arizona Cardinals trading Watt, but at 33, the potential Hall of Famer may want a chance to win something while he still can. This season alone, Watt has dealt with a calf injury and even a heart issue. He also missed over half of last season with a shoulder injury."

Bleacher Report : A.J. Green makes sense for Packers

Tim Daniels writes: "His role could increase exponentially if he's traded to the Packers, where longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to find trustworthy targets amid the team's lackluster 3-4 start."

Sports Illustrated : Should Cardinals trade A.J. Green?

Donnie Druin writes: "Should the Cardinals trade Green? Yes. There's simply too many guys in the room at this rate, and Green deserves to find another opportunity where he can touch the field a bit more than the Cardinals currently have him doing."

For the Win : Cardinals could trade Josh Jones before trade deadline

Christian D'Andrea writes: "Jones isn’t an exciting name, but the other expendable veterans on a struggling Cardinals team are players like Maxx Williams and Nick Vigil. Jones is only in his third year and was a 12-game starter last fall, but has since fallen to the back of the team’s OL rotation. If Arizona is selling, NFC contenders like Tampa Bay and Los Angeles could both be interested in a deal for a flawed young blocker who still has room to grow."

