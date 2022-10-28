Read full article on original website
Meek Mill To Hold ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ 10th Anniversary Concert
It has already been ten years since Meek Mill’s debut studio album Dreams & Nightmares. Now to celebrate the acclaimed project, the Philadelphia native has announced a 10th-anniversary concert in his hometown. Since its release in October of 2012, the album’s title track has remained a rap staple with...
Lil Baby Drops Visual for Future-Assisted Track "From Now On"
Lil Baby has shared an accompanying music video for his Future-assisted track, “From Now On.”. Helmed by Envisioned by Denity, the visual sees the pair performing the track in the studio, on the streets and in shops. “From Now On” appears on Baby’s latest studio effort It’s Only Me — an extensive 23-track record that also featured Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty. The album went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the young rapper his sixth top 10 effort and third No. 1 following The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk in 2021 and My Turn in 2020.
Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases "In My Head"
Juice WRLD has posthumously released a brand new single entitled “In My Head.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut is produced by Tre Pounds, Max Lord and Sheldon Ferguson, and follows the previous single “Bye Bye” with Marshmello. “In My Head” also arrives with an accompanying music video directed and shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long that remembers the artist for his dedication to his craft, the fun he had and just how much the world truly loved him.
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" Has A Rumored Release Date ... Again
Drake’s fans have had their eyes on his NOCTA x Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” for over a year — the shoe is everything that they see, and they want it endlessly. However, all that Drizzy stans have been able to do since the shoe was first leaked in July 2021 is Jodeci cry for them, as no solid info around their arrival has surfaced.
Drake Makes Special Guest Appearance During Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
Lil Wayne surprised fans with a special guest appearance from Drake during the former’s set at Lil WeezyAna Fest 2022. Taking place at Champions Square, Drizzy called New Orleans “one of the few cities that shaped my career” and proceeded to perform “She Will” with Weezy, “The Motto,” a bit of “In My Feelings” and other tracks such as “God’s Plan,” “Knife Talk,” “Jimmy Cooks” and “Nonstop.”
10 Years After ‘Lonerism,’ Tame Impala Reflects on the Making and Legacy of the Psychedelic Record
For Kevin Parker — the man behind musical project Tame Impala — revisiting his second studio album Lonerism has been, “for lack of a better word, cringe.” Following his debut Inner Speaker, Parker’s ambient and exploratory follow-up LP was released in 2012 to industry-wide acclaim. For all the splash it made with critics and fans alike, listening to the LP a decade later, the artist can’t help but consider the changes he might make to some songs if given the chance. As the headlining act at California’s Desert Days music festival earlier this month, Parker celebrated the decennial of Lonerism with a live rendition of the entire album, where, despite artistic impulse, he remained faithful to its primordial version.
Jack Harlow Takes Over ‘SNL’ As Host and Performer, Delivers “Lil Secret/First Class” Mashup
On Saturday evening, October 29, Jack Harlow headed to Saturday Night Live to serve double-duty as both host and guest performer. The Louisville rapper appeared in the majority of the show’s sketches, which is unusual for hosts nowadays. Sketches largely centered on stereotypes of Southerners and Southern culture. In...
Rick Ross Shows off Iced Out $1.5 Million USD Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon
Rick Ross has made yet another showstopping timepiece purchase from the bespoke watch jeweler, Jacob & Co. Earlier last week, the rapper purchased the seven-figure Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon with special customizations, sharing a video of the heavily armed delivery to his home. In the video shared to his Instagram Story, Ross films a video of the van pulling up to Ross’ driveway. Two armed-delivery personnel emerge from the van and give Rozay a large box that contains the $1.5 million USD wrist piece.
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
Aeliza's New "The Original Individual" Drop is an Exploration of Hedonism
London-based imprint Aeliza has just linked up with rising U.K. rapper Lord Apex to unveil its latest drop, “The Original Individual”. While Aeliza tends to keep its designs under the same umbrella with bold prints and oversized silhouettes, the latter has now evolved with a light-hearted campaign to launch the brand’s stand-out “Individual Bomber Jacket” and “Tri-Symbol Crewneck,” both of which are fronted by the west London hip-hop star. Speaking about the vision behind the collection, Aeliza co-founder Jack Harper told Hypebeast:
Kim Kardashian Dressed Her Children As Musical “ICONS” for Halloween
While most Halloween revelers opt for frightening or morbid-leaning costumes and festivities to enjoy the spooky season, Kim Kardashian stayed in a lane that’s most familiar to her – the lane of perfectly curated outfits and photos. To celebrate the unofficial holiday this year (sans the artist formerly...
Samsung Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Maison Margiela
Following the resurgence of Y2K trends, Samsung successfully revived the era’s iconic flip phone with its trailblazing Galaxy Z Flip. From a special edition phone with Thom Browne in 2020 to a Galaxy Watch crossover with Maison Kitsuné in 2021, Samsung has dipped its hands into collaborating with some of the trendiest names in the fashion industry.
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
TADANORI YOKOO Channels Sharaku Toshusai's Kabuki Portraits In Latest ISSEY MIYAKE A-POC Blouson Collection
ISSEY MIYAKE continues its artistic partnership with TADANORI YOKOO for a new batch of blousons as part of the A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE project. Joining the love of artwork with the fun of wearing clothing, this release will see Mr. YOKOO’s works of woodblock prints where he uses Sharaku Toshusai’s portraits of Kabuki actors as motifs.
