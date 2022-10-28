Read full article on original website
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives an All-Black Makeover
Following Hypebeast’s sit-down with New Balance’s Senior EU Marketing Manager Joe Connolly in the brand’s notorious Flimby factory, New Balance is gearing up to introduce fresh additions to its locally-produced Made in U.K. line, which now sees an all-new black-out take. A diverse material range enhances the...
StreetX and Crocs Develop a Celebration of the Bold and Unique Australian Coastline
Coming together in a celebration of the bold and unique Australian coastline, StreetX and Crocs have joined forces to reimagine the Classic Clog. The imaginative reinvention showcases the natural aquatic hues of the region through a marbled pattern expressed throughout. The collaboration is further detailed by dangerous Australian animals interacting...
Richardson Teams With Public Housing Skate Team for Vivid Outerwear Capsule
New York streetwear label Richardson has linked with Bronx-born Public Housing Skate Team for a cold-weather-ready capsule collection. Naturally, the range lands on the bulkier side, with a bevy of padded outerwear pieces donning bold iconography. There’s the Richardson x PHST Liner Jacket, which arrives with a black nylon shell and a reversible razorblade-printed inner lining in orange, as well as the Richardson x PHST Hoodie, which features embroidered dog and chain logos, and the Richardson x PHST Nylon Pants, which boast a waterproof shell and side-seam zip pockets. In knitwear, the line offers a chain link knit sweater and a balaclava with all-over graphics; and for a lighter-weight silhouette, the crossover includes a black-and-white T-shirt.
Behind the HYPE: How Unreal Engine Powered Fashion's Entrance Into the Digital Sphere
If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.
Nike Coats the Air Force 1 Low in Vibrant "University Orange"
As continues to celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary this year, a new “Orange Jewel” iteration has surfaced in the brand’s signature hues, arriving as part of the “Color of the Month pack. The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in full “University Orange” smooth leather uppers with translucent jewel Swooshes found across the sides.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Hot off the heels of its fourth Winter release, Palace is preparing to launch the Week 5 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The fifth seasonal delivery features a variety of winter-ready essentials that will have you decked out for the incoming crisp weather. The Week 5 selection features hefty outerwear, resistant fleece, Tri-Ferg pullovers, jacquard quarter-zips, caps, beanies, and more.
Aeliza's New "The Original Individual" Drop is an Exploration of Hedonism
London-based imprint Aeliza has just linked up with rising U.K. rapper Lord Apex to unveil its latest drop, “The Original Individual”. While Aeliza tends to keep its designs under the same umbrella with bold prints and oversized silhouettes, the latter has now evolved with a light-hearted campaign to launch the brand’s stand-out “Individual Bomber Jacket” and “Tri-Symbol Crewneck,” both of which are fronted by the west London hip-hop star. Speaking about the vision behind the collection, Aeliza co-founder Jack Harper told Hypebeast:
Omega Reveals $450,000 USD Chiming Speedmaster
Omega has dropped a near half-a-million dollar Speedmaster with an all-new chiming chronograph complication inside. The Speedmaster Chrono Chime sounds out the minutes, tens-of-seconds and seconds of elapsed chronograph time using three distinct tones generated by hammers hitting gongs. You’d be forgiven for not necessarily thinking of Omega when it...
Rumors of a Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low Surface
Union LA and Nike/Jordan Brand have been on a roll in terms of sneaker collaborations this year — following the Air Jordan 2 “Rattan” and Air Jordan High OG in “Chicago/Neutral Grey,” it is confirmed that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low will be the next in line for a collab between the two.
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
Elevated Sportswear Shines Through With Rising Brand MAGNLENS and Its SS23 Collection
British-born design enthusiast Andrew Buckler set out with a goal to satiate his curiosity and creative propensity within the world of fashion, thus developing the label Magnlens. As a rising brand that champions ethical fashion and long-lasting materials, its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection dives further into that ethos and continues to bridge together technical design and sustainability with unisex apparel for consumers.
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
The Air Jordan 1 Gets a Classic “White Cement” Color Scheme
Sneaker leakers work a season or two ahead and they’re starting to turn up Jordan Brand’s plans for the first half of 2023, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 1 in a “White Cement” color scheme. A simple black, white and grey style that’s made compelling by a healthy dose of elephant print — a classic Jordan Brand motif that debuted on the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3 — the “White Cement” pays homage to the early days of the Jumpman and serves as an indirect salute to one of the most classic sneakers from Nike SB as well.
Diesel Launches New Store in Tokyo
Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has reached new heights in its exhibition of contemporary fashion. With this revitalization, the Italy-based brand has now launched a new flagship store in Tokyo, Japan. Opening today, the two-level store is located in Ginza Marronnier Gate. Channeling the Diesel logo’s signature...
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
The Full Daily Paper x Ajax Pre-match Collection Is Officially Available
Ajax Football Club and Amsterdam-based fashion imprint Daily Paper have just presented their latest garments and it has finally capped off what has been an incredible few months for the collaborative partnership. When the link-up was first announced, Daily Paper designed Ajax’s third kit for the 2022/23 football season —...
Timberland and PANGAIA’s New Collaboration Is All About Color
Timberland and PANGAIA have just presented their all-new collaboration and it looks to juxtapose the winter season with a melange of bright color palettes and experimental iterations of Timberland’s most classic silhouette. PANGAIA is no stranger to collaboration as the brand is constantly rolling out its commitment to working...
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" Has A Rumored Release Date ... Again
Drake’s fans have had their eyes on his NOCTA x Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” for over a year — the shoe is everything that they see, and they want it endlessly. However, all that Drizzy stans have been able to do since the shoe was first leaked in July 2021 is Jodeci cry for them, as no solid info around their arrival has surfaced.
