Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" Has A Rumored Release Date ... Again
Drake’s fans have had their eyes on his NOCTA x Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” for over a year — the shoe is everything that they see, and they want it endlessly. However, all that Drizzy stans have been able to do since the shoe was first leaked in July 2021 is Jodeci cry for them, as no solid info around their arrival has surfaced.
Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Receives Release Date
Why So Sad? is a mission for improving people’s mental health started by skateboarder John Rattray in 2019. After the first images were released early this summer, we now catch word of an official release date for the movement’s collaborative. SB Dunk Low. “I hope that one day...
Rumors of a Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low Surface
Union LA and Nike/Jordan Brand have been on a roll in terms of sneaker collaborations this year — following the Air Jordan 2 “Rattan” and Air Jordan High OG in “Chicago/Neutral Grey,” it is confirmed that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low will be the next in line for a collab between the two.
Nike Coats the Air Force 1 Low in Vibrant "University Orange"
As continues to celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary this year, a new “Orange Jewel” iteration has surfaced in the brand’s signature hues, arriving as part of the “Color of the Month pack. The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in full “University Orange” smooth leather uppers with translucent jewel Swooshes found across the sides.
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
The Air Jordan 1 Gets a Classic “White Cement” Color Scheme
Sneaker leakers work a season or two ahead and they’re starting to turn up Jordan Brand’s plans for the first half of 2023, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 1 in a “White Cement” color scheme. A simple black, white and grey style that’s made compelling by a healthy dose of elephant print — a classic Jordan Brand motif that debuted on the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3 — the “White Cement” pays homage to the early days of the Jumpman and serves as an indirect salute to one of the most classic sneakers from Nike SB as well.
The New Balance Rainier is Returning to Shelves This Year
New Balance has a variety of obscure models hidden deep within its archive, one of which is slated to make a return in 2022, marking its re-introduction into the footwear market. Initially rumored to be an Aimé Leon Dore collaboration, the hiking-inspired silhouette was last seen in 2016 and is...
New Balance Presents Another Aged 2002R Colorway
For New Balance, the 2002R continues to prove its versatility. The popular runner has seen itself outfitted in an always expanding list of approaches. In recent months, this has included collaborations, deconstructed “Protection Pack” colorways and a wide range of traditional color palettes. Adding to these options, pre-worn, GORE-TEX equipped presentations of the 2002R have started to pop up.
Nike Presents the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023
Beginning in 2004, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has worked together, raising nearly $31 million USD for the hospital since. A key aspect of the duo’s partnership is the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Each year, a small group of OHSU Doernbecher patients teams up with Nike Employee Design volunteers to create inspiring footwear, apparel and equipment designs. These are auctioned as a fundraiser and later sold to the public in limited quantities.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Lunar New Year"
On-feet photos of the upcoming Dunk High “Lunar New Year” have surfaced. Crafted with a white leather base, hues of grey suede overlays complement the clean uppers while the green sock lining adds a pop of color, and hairy suede in soft tan lands on panel swoosh and heel tabs. Seasonal branding can be found on the tongue tag, which replaces the Nike logo with Chinese words reflective of the golden mountain logo by the ankle — a nod to the nickname Chinese immigrants gave to San Francisco when they flocked to the city during the 1840s gold rush. The model rests on a white midsole and icy blue translucent outsole, while white laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.
XLARGE and atmos Deliver Nostalgic Take on the adidas ADIMATIC
Following its first modern revival in January, the adidas ADIMATIC has seen several special-edition takes from the likes of Jamal Smith, atmos, HUMAN MADE, and NEIGHBORHOOD. The latest collaborative effort comes from XLARGE and atmos Tokyo who spin the nostalgic pairs in green and black, adopting original colors reminiscent of the golden age of “Ura-Harajuku.”
"Sweet Beet" is the Latest Nike SB Dunk High Flavor
SB is no stranger to the Dunk. While Nike continues to usher in countless new colorways of its silhouette, the SB team and the SB Dunk line remains more particular in its selection of releases. As a result, 2022 has been packed with highlights for the SB Dunk with major releases including the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low collection, SB Dunk Low “Dodgers” and the Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low. Now, the SB team expands its Orange Label collection, a skate shop exclusive line, by outfitting the SB Dunk High in “Sweet Beet.”
The New Balance 550 “Neutral Indigo” Receives Official Release Date
A release date for the upcoming New Balance 550 “Neutral Indigo” has been revealed. Officially set to release on November 1, a majority of the model is crafted with suede along with hits of leather and mesh on the uppers. A neutral blue covers the silhouette with hints of white landing near the lining and on the tongue, while branding makes its way to the panel “N,” tongue tag, “NB” heel logo and “550” insignia. The shoe rests on a branded white midsole and tan outsole, while white laces give it a clean finish.
Jordan Zion "Pelicans" Receives November Release Date
Zion Williamson and the Jordan Brand are marking his return to the NBA court after a series of injuries with an all-new colorway for his signature Jordan Zion 2. The shoe pasy homage to his team the New Orleans Pelicans with a coconut milk, pomegranate and midnight navy color scheme.
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives an All-Black Makeover
Following Hypebeast’s sit-down with New Balance’s Senior EU Marketing Manager Joe Connolly in the brand’s notorious Flimby factory, New Balance is gearing up to introduce fresh additions to its locally-produced Made in U.K. line, which now sees an all-new black-out take. A diverse material range enhances the...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Hot off the heels of its fourth Winter release, Palace is preparing to launch the Week 5 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The fifth seasonal delivery features a variety of winter-ready essentials that will have you decked out for the incoming crisp weather. The Week 5 selection features hefty outerwear, resistant fleece, Tri-Ferg pullovers, jacquard quarter-zips, caps, beanies, and more.
Timberland and PANGAIA’s New Collaboration Is All About Color
Timberland and PANGAIA have just presented their all-new collaboration and it looks to juxtapose the winter season with a melange of bright color palettes and experimental iterations of Timberland’s most classic silhouette. PANGAIA is no stranger to collaboration as the brand is constantly rolling out its commitment to working...
OBEY Holiday 2022 Updates Seasonal Classics
Just in time for cooler weather and closer moments with friends, OBEY has released its new Holiday 2022 collection. As usual, the Irvine-based brand presented an updated take on seasonal streetwear classics. Comprising the collection is a range of workwear-inspired outerwear, puffer jackets, knitwear, hoodies, overshirts, button-down shirts, tees and more. Knitwear continues to serve as a collection standout with knitted polos, cardigans and sweater vests done up in multicolored graphic designs from stars to abstract swirls.
Richardson Teams With Public Housing Skate Team for Vivid Outerwear Capsule
New York streetwear label Richardson has linked with Bronx-born Public Housing Skate Team for a cold-weather-ready capsule collection. Naturally, the range lands on the bulkier side, with a bevy of padded outerwear pieces donning bold iconography. There’s the Richardson x PHST Liner Jacket, which arrives with a black nylon shell and a reversible razorblade-printed inner lining in orange, as well as the Richardson x PHST Hoodie, which features embroidered dog and chain logos, and the Richardson x PHST Nylon Pants, which boast a waterproof shell and side-seam zip pockets. In knitwear, the line offers a chain link knit sweater and a balaclava with all-over graphics; and for a lighter-weight silhouette, the crossover includes a black-and-white T-shirt.
