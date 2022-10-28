On-feet photos of the upcoming Dunk High “Lunar New Year” have surfaced. Crafted with a white leather base, hues of grey suede overlays complement the clean uppers while the green sock lining adds a pop of color, and hairy suede in soft tan lands on panel swoosh and heel tabs. Seasonal branding can be found on the tongue tag, which replaces the Nike logo with Chinese words reflective of the golden mountain logo by the ankle — a nod to the nickname Chinese immigrants gave to San Francisco when they flocked to the city during the 1840s gold rush. The model rests on a white midsole and icy blue translucent outsole, while white laces tie the shoe together for a clean finish.

