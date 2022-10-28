7 Día de los Muertos celebrations to check out in the Coachella Valley

Celebrations ​of Día de los Muertos will not lack in variety this year in the desert. With a range of events including a free movie screening, cemetery festivities, aerial flying and a 5K run, everyone can find a way to celebrate Day of the Dead in the Coachella Valley.

Cathedral City

Día de los Muertos at Forest Lawn

This Cathedral City cemetery will host a free Día de los Muertos event that will feature an altar, cultural expressions, folkloric dancing and mariachi music.

Where: Forest Lawn Cemetery Cathedral City, 69-855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City

Cost: Free

Info: forestlawn.com/all-events/

​Coachella

Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Coachella Valley Public Cemetery is hosting a free Día de los Muertos event that will have live music, folkloric dancing and traditional blessings. Parking is also free and will be on site.

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2

Where: Coachella Valley Public Cemetery, 82-925 52nd Ave., Coachella

Cost: Free

Info: tinyurl.com/coachellacemetery

9th Annual Run with Los Muertos

Run with Los Muertos is not your typical 5K. This race also includes a car show, art walk, live music and a beer garden that is open until midnight. Register in the link below if you want to participate in this 9th annual celebration.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Old Town Coachella, 1515 Sixth St., Coachella

Cost: From $40

Info: runwithlosmuertos.com

Indio

Día De Los Muertos Ofrendas

View an array of vibrant Día de los Muertos ofrendas — altars — created by local artists, which will be on public display throughout the exhibit areas of the museum. Included with the price of admission.

When: During museum hours Nov. 4-20

Where: Coachella Valley History Museum, 82-616 Miles Ave., Indio

Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and free for children (under age 18) and military

Info: cvhm.org

La Quinta

Día De Los Muertos​ Mini Altar Show

Come see altars made by members of the Coachella Valley community. Altars are a vital Day of the Dead tradition, and they honor deceased family members. They're often decorated with bright yellow cempasuchil flowers, photos of the deceased, and the honoree's favorite foods, drinks, etc.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1-19

Where: La Quinta Museum, 77-885 Avenida Montezuma, La Quinta

Cost: Free

Info: playinlaquinta.com

Palm Desert

Art Flying Aerial's Día de los Muertos showcase

Suspended in the air by vibrant silk fabrics, the students of Art Flying Aerial will perform in this Día de los Muertos-themed showcase. The first night for this event is already sold out, but you can still buy tickets for the second showing.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: 77-750 Country Club Drive, Unit D, Palm Desert

Cost: $25

Info: tinyurl.com/dayofthedeadaerial

Rancho Mirage

Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos events

The Sunnylands Center & Gardens will host a variety of events on Friday, Nov. 4 that includes a movie screening of "Coco" and two craft workshops. However, the Día de los Muertos festivities will run from Wednesday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov. 6 and you can click on the link below to find the whole schedule.

When: Various times, Paper Hats Workshop, 3-7 p.m., Screen Printing Workshop 3-7 p.m., "Coco" Movie Screening, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4

Where: 37-977 Bob Hope Dr. Rancho Mirage

Cost: Free

Info:sunnylands.org