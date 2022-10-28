Good Morning FAMU: GMA takes over Bragg Stadium for first of two live FAMU homecoming shows

Florida A&M University put its excellence with caring motto on display for an international Good Morning America audience as homecoming weekend went full throttle.

Students, alumni and fans gathered at Bragg Memorial Stadium at 6 a.m. Friday, wearing colorful FAMU gear to share their love for the university, shouting “Good morning, America” to practice before cameras started rolling.

The GMA team provided spectators with signs promoting the show’s appearance at FAMU and asked spectators to wave them in the stands and on the field. FAMU onlookers followed the lead of the GMA crew for signals on when to flash the signs and hype the audience and when to remain quiet.

Members of the football team, basketball team, cheerleading squad, Marching 100 and student leaders were all in attendance on the field with the production team to participate in the segment.

Florida A&M homecoming traditions on display

Many of the FAMU alumni were happy to know their alma mater was receiving national coverage. The newly crowned Mister FAMU, Armani Jones is appreciative of the increasing spotlight on historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.

“I think it's very important for things like this to happen, only because a lot of people undermine and underestimate HBCUs and things like this always remind us of how important they are,” Jones said.

Shelly Newkirk, a FAMU alumna from the class of 1989, has not attended a FAMU homecoming in years due to scheduling conflicts. She plans to enjoy all the events and wanted to attend the GMA broadcast to further prove that “everything good comes from FAMU.”

A traditional homecoming experience, Perry Street vendors were highlighted on the show. Bar-B-Que by Reggie owners, Reggie and Pearlear Seals say cooking with compassion is what drives them to return each year despite not attending FAMU.

“We started out on Perry Street,” Pearlear Seals said of their business that has been selling at FAMU’s homecoming for 27 years.

Another tradition featured during the broadcast was a segment on Fred and Vivian Johnson, a legacy family that has produced FAMU royalty for generations. Fred and Vivian Johnson who are alums from the class of 1980 and 1982, respectively, met at FAMU. Of their three children, their two daughters served as Miss FAMU and their son served as Mister FAMU.

“Someone saw something in us and it feels so good to give that back and pour that back into our university,” Fred and Vivian’s youngest daughter, Ericka Johnson said during a pre-recorded segment aired during the broadcast.

FAMU's Marching 100 and more

The “heartbeat” of FAMU, the Marching 100, which was featured in the segment, was previously covered by GMA during their performance in Paris for the Louis Vuitton fashion show in June.

For the GMA segment Friday, the band performed many songs including the infamous “Let’s Go” battle cry.

“We're really known for our athletics and our band,” said Nicole Harvey. Harvey is a FAMU alumna of the class of 1997 and is attending FAMU homecoming this year with her husband.

“I think we also have academic prowess and bringing this kind of attention to the school really puts a spotlight on all the different majors and schools,” Harvey told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Harvey’s daughter, Kennidi Harvey, is enrolled at FAMU, and has followed her mother’s footsteps by pledging the Beta Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The GMA team will continue to highlight and share FAMU homecoming traditions on Saturday morning with live coverage of the homecoming parade.

ABC News President Kimberly Godwin Manning, who is also a FAMU alumna, will be the parade grand marshal.

Contact Democrat writer Alaijah Brown at ABrown1@gannett.com and on Twitter at @BrownAlaijah.