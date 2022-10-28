ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Good Morning FAMU: GMA takes over Bragg Stadium for first of two live FAMU homecoming shows

By Alaijah Brown, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wi1AX_0iqKVwvg00

Florida A&M University put its excellence with caring motto on display for an international Good Morning America audience as homecoming weekend went full throttle.

Students, alumni and fans gathered at Bragg Memorial Stadium at 6 a.m. Friday, wearing colorful FAMU gear to share their love for the university, shouting “Good morning, America” to practice before cameras started rolling.

FAMFEST performance:Touring with Prince to FAMU Homecoming: Saxophonist ‘BK’ Jackson to jazz up FAMFEST Friday

Street food:A tasty tradition: A FAMU homecoming dining guide for those walking down Perry Street

Homecoming concert:The FAMU homecoming show must go on — even without Latto. Here's the latest.

The GMA team provided spectators with signs promoting the show’s appearance at FAMU and asked spectators to wave them in the stands and on the field. FAMU onlookers followed the lead of the GMA crew for signals on when to flash the signs and hype the audience and when to remain quiet.

Members of the football team, basketball team, cheerleading squad, Marching 100 and student leaders were all in attendance on the field with the production team to participate in the segment.

Florida A&M homecoming traditions on display

Many of the FAMU alumni were happy to know their alma mater was receiving national coverage. The newly crowned Mister FAMU, Armani Jones is appreciative of the increasing spotlight on historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.

“I think it's very important for things like this to happen, only because a lot of people undermine and underestimate HBCUs and things like this always remind us of how important they are,” Jones said.

Shelly Newkirk, a FAMU alumna from the class of 1989, has not attended a FAMU homecoming in years due to scheduling conflicts. She plans to enjoy all the events and wanted to attend the GMA broadcast to further prove that “everything good comes from FAMU.”

A traditional homecoming experience, Perry Street vendors were highlighted on the show. Bar-B-Que by Reggie owners, Reggie and Pearlear Seals say cooking with compassion is what drives them to return each year despite not attending FAMU.

“We started out on Perry Street,” Pearlear Seals said of their business that has been selling at FAMU’s homecoming for 27 years.

Another tradition featured during the broadcast was a segment on Fred and Vivian Johnson, a legacy family that has produced FAMU royalty for generations. Fred and Vivian Johnson who are alums from the class of 1980 and 1982, respectively, met at FAMU. Of their three children, their two daughters served as Miss FAMU and their son served as Mister FAMU.

“Someone saw something in us and it feels so good to give that back and pour that back into our university,” Fred and Vivian’s youngest daughter, Ericka Johnson said during a pre-recorded segment aired during the broadcast.

Previous coverage:FAMU's Marching 100 is performing in Paris on Thursday. Here's how to tune in.

FAMU's Marching 100 and more

The “heartbeat” of FAMU, the Marching 100, which was featured in the segment, was previously covered by GMA during their performance in Paris for the Louis Vuitton fashion show in June.

For the GMA segment Friday, the band performed many songs including the infamous “Let’s Go” battle cry.

“We're really known for our athletics and our band,” said Nicole Harvey. Harvey is a FAMU alumna of the class of 1997 and is attending FAMU homecoming this year with her husband.

“I think we also have academic prowess and bringing this kind of attention to the school really puts a spotlight on all the different majors and schools,” Harvey told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Harvey’s daughter, Kennidi Harvey, is enrolled at FAMU, and has followed her mother’s footsteps by pledging the Beta Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The GMA team will continue to highlight and share FAMU homecoming traditions on Saturday morning with live coverage of the homecoming parade.

ABC News President Kimberly Godwin Manning, who is also a FAMU alumna, will be the parade grand marshal.

Contact Democrat writer Alaijah Brown at ABrown1@gannett.com and on Twitter at @BrownAlaijah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
famunews.com

Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming

Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Longing for GVO and Prime Time

Daija Moore’s favorite places on the weekend are GVO and Prime Time, which means she has a problem. The two popular nightspots closed during the past six months. The two clubs were all-time favorites for many students at Florida A&M University. Many students have wondered why the club line-up for this year’s homecoming is less than last year’s. One major club not far from FAMU’s campus and a restaurant that stayed open late were very popular and are no longer open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis: Flipping Coins and Kicking Cancer

On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Dark Clouds Defense Dominates on Homecoming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Dark Clouds Defense looks like they are in peak form after defeating the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 27-6 in front of over 19,000 Rattlers. The Dark Cloud Defense dominated the Golden Lions from start to end, holding them to only 193 yards. Even more impressive, the Rattlers held the Golden Lions to only 20 rushing yards on 17 carries. The Rattlers added three sacks total, including two from the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner Isaiah Land. Kendall Bohler also recorded his second interception of the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee

'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rachel Smith is more than her circumstances

Florida A&M University second-year law student Rachel Smith, a recent recipient of the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship, won $10,000 for her diligent work and dedication. Smith was raised in Plant City, Florida, with her four siblings, grandparents and single mother. The strain of relying on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 8 hurt following shootings near FSU campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One person has died, and eight other people were injured after multiple people reportedly shot into crowds Saturday night near Florida State University. Police said just before midnight, officers were conducting crowd control at several locations along West Pensacola Street. Multiple people within the crowds began shooting at Half-Time liquors and Los Compadres.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

TPUSA is a toxic presence on college campuses

On Oct. 20, FSU hosted conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the Donald Tucker Civic Center where he continued his speaking tour “Live Free”. Kirk is a controversial figure, to put it mildly, and his presence on campus sparked outrage and condemnation from many among the student body, including the FSU chapter of Students for a Democratic Society. He previously came to speak at FSU in March 2020, after FSU’s Student Government Association paid TPUSA $3,484 to host the event, when the standard allotment for an RSO is $2000. The event had a small turnout, the livestream showing the event happening in a small conference room which is a notable difference from Kirk’s previous visit to FSU where he spoke at Doak Campbell stadium.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
famunews.com

Disney Announces $1M Multi-Year Grant to FAM

As part of the Disney Future Storytellers Program, the donation will provide scholarships, training and more to journalism students over the next five years. BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 – Today, The Walt Disney Company announced a $1 million grant to Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC), over the next five years, for the establishment of the Disney Storytellers Fund at FAMU.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Video Of Deion Sanders Learning He's Tied In All-Time Interceptions With Lee Corso Goes Viral

Long before he was one of college footballs most beloved, mascot-wearing analysts, Lee Corso was a standout DB at Florida State. "Sunshine Scooter" as he was called during his days as a Seminole, Corso finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for the third-most in school history. Which happens to be the same mark as FSU great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, October 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies to start this spooky Sunday, and it appears the cloud cover will be sticking around. This will limit our daytime high temperatures to in and around the 70s. Rain chances for today are minimal at best. A few stray showers can be expected throughout...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy