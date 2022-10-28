Read full article on original website
Related
Bayonetta 3: The Devil May Cry Reference Only Hardcore Fans Noticed
After a long hiatus, the "Bayonetta" series is back with "Bayonetta 3," and despite the controversy surrounding the replacement of the titular character's voice actor, critics and gamers are loving it. On top of providing the fast-paced combo-based combat fans know and love, "Bayonetta 3" also features a ton of fun easter eggs for players to discover.
Yakuza Producer Thanks Game Pass For Series' Massive Success
The executive producer of the "Yakuza" series believes that Game Pass and similar subscription services helped the series reach a larger audience. In an interview with Twinfinite, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and executive producer of the "Yakuza" series Masayoshi Yokoyama credited the subscription service with providing easy access to older games in the series, which allowed new players to become fans easier.
Bayonetta 3: Demon Slave Attacks Explained
While the highly-anticipated "Bayonetta 3" received plenty of time in the spotlight because of complicated voice acting conflicts, the early reactions to the game have been largely positive and praised the title for its stylish continuation of the beloved series. In preparation for the game being released, developer Platinum Games...
‘DWTS’ Duo Heidi & Artem ‘Focused’ On ‘Bigger & Better’ Performances After Bottom 2 Scare (Exclusive)
Heidi D’Amelio isn’t ready for her time on Dancing With The Stars to come to an end! The reality TV star and her DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev opened up about their game plan following a brief moment facing elimination, as they prepare for Halloween NIght! “It sucked so bad! The focus really is, let’s not let that ever happen again!” Heidi told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I feel like I always want to be pushed, but after that, it was like, I need to go beyond.”
Kim Kardashian morphs into Mystique from 'X-Men' for Halloween
Kim Kardashian transformed into "X-Men"'s Mystique for Halloween -- and mistakenly showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday party in costume.
Adriana Chechik Reveals Extent Of Heartbreaking Injuries In Return Stream
Twitch is a company with a shady past. From allegations of favoritism to criticism about the site platforming gambling, Twitch has had its fair share of controversy over the years. These controversies, combined with enticing offers from YouTube, culminated in a mass exodus of Twitch, with many prominent content creators, such as Ludwig, leaving the site. And it seems like Twitch has dropped the ball once again, but this time the repercussions for the company's actions were very serious, with one content creator ending up in the hospital.
Fallout TV Series' Showrunner Reveals How The Games Changed His Life
The "Fallout" TV series has been well underway for quite some time now. While fans don't know much about when the show will be set within the bizarre story of "Fallout," they do know that there's a perfect lead cast and some serious Marvel talent being brought in. Additionally, the TV series has sparked debate among fans, as some excited viewers used a drone to capture images of the series. Regardless, as production progresses, the team is giving fans bits and pieces of information. The Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Nolan shared a bit about how the "Fallout" games impacted his life.
Early Reactions To Bayonetta 3 Are All Saying The Same Thing
After years' worth of hype and anticipation, "Bayonetta 3" is finally slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. It's been eight years since the release of "Bayonetta 2" for the Wii U, and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the titular witch's story and whether or not it can measure the impact that the previous two entries in the "Bayonetta" series have made. Though the lead-up to the game's release hasn't been without controversy — mostly stemming from the change in Bayonetta's voice actress and the subsequent finger-pointing — "Bayonetta 3" remains one of 2022's most anticipated titles.
How do crowd crushes or surges happen?
The Halloween stampede in Seoul have people asking the question, why do crowd crushes happen? Is there a science behind this trend? Crowd safety expert, G. Keith Still, says suffocation plays the largest role in the death toll.
Bayonetta 3: How To Turn On Naive Angel Mode To Cut Down The Violence
The newest entry in the modern fantasy, hack-and-slash series is finally arriving with the release of "Bayonetta 3." The titular witch returns with some new moves and friends, but the same over-the-top action and, shall we say, adult style. The series has never been afraid to display a little skin and more than a little blood, and this latest title promises to be no exception.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Bayonetta 3?
PlatinumGames' "Bayonetta 3" is almost here, arriving on October 28. Despite the original voice actor not returning to voice Bayonetta for this entry, fans of the iconic action-adventure series are ecstatic to play "Bayonetta 3" after eight long years of waiting. And, according to early reviews, their hype hasn't been in vain.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
George R. R. Martin Has A Good Reason For Never Playing Elden Ring
Fantasy author George R.R. Martin has been a mainstay of the genre for years now, rising to fame inside and outside the literary world with his series "A Song of Ice and Fire." Martin fans, of course, know the sweeping epic as the basis of HBO's "Game of Thrones," but while the TV series has ended, the books aren't finished yet. While many viewers didn't enjoy the ending of "Game of Thrones," they hold out hope that the books will approach things a different way – if Martin will ever finish them.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Season Pass With Hilarious Deadpool Trailer
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" had fans divided when it was first announced because of the deck-building and card mechanics that determine combat. However, while this worried fans, the bad news kept coming with massive delays. After finally getting a release date of Dec. 2, 2022, fans were able to get excited about the game. To add to the already abundant amount of information about the game, Firaxis released a video announcing a season pass with a hilarious comedy bit from Deadpool.
God Of War Ragnarok Leak Has The Team Apologizing And Beyond Furious
Sometimes leaks can be exciting, giving fans confirmation that a long-anticipated game is actually in development. Gamers were thrilled to see leaked development footage of "GTA 6," for example, because it confirmed that the game was making progress towards something resembling a playable game. However, other times leaks just spoil the fun for everyone. For instance, that "GTA" leak robbed Rockstar of the chance to announce the project on its own terms. Another example would be when major story details and cutscenes from "The Last of Us Part 2" leaked online, spoiling the game for excited players. Now, leaks of "God of War Ragnarok" seem to be appearing ahead of its release, but fans might be surprised to find out why.
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform
Unpacking The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumors
In October 2021, rumors started pointing towards a "Metal Gear Solid 3" remake. There have been no official updates concerning the remake, but things continued to look promising. Earlier this year, some "Metal Gear Solid" games were pulled from various online storefronts right around the time of the series' 35th anniversary. Gamers thought that the games could be getting remade or ported to newer consoles, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
Elon Musk has told engineers to get to work on a Vine reboot
Twitter bought the short-form video app in 2012 but shut it down in 2016. Elon Musk now has Twitter digging into the old code for a relaunch.
Keep Cherished Pics Safe With the Best Archival Photo Albums
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. You can’t beat the experience of looking at physical photographs, but figuring out how to store them over the long haul can be a huge deterrent to taking them. With archival photo albums, you can keep your pictures organized and you don’t have to worry about images yellowing over time. Made of PVC- and acid-free materials that won’t damage your photos, these albums let you organize your images any way you want, preserve them for years on end, and provide...
Valorant's New Premier Mode Explained
Competitive play has always been a core feature of Riot Games' "Valorant." For years, the tactical hero shooter has hosted free-to-enter tournaments where players attempt to prove their mettle against the best in the community. In an effort to expand upon this scene and make it more balanced, Riot Games will introduce a new competitive game mode outside of its traditional ranking system.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0