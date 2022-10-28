ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Airline’s Reid Hawsey wins Week 8 football Athlete of the Week

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Airline’s Reid Hawsey secured enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for Football Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

A standout offensive lineman and team leader for the Vikings, Hawsey becomes the second consecutive Airline football winner of the 2022-23 school year. Previous winners include teammate Tre Jackson, Jayden Edwards of Captain Shreve, Barrett Newman of Parkway and Kody Jackson of Evangel.

Hawsey and his supporters amassed 46,863 votes, a solid 45.9% of the 104,341 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed Hawsey to top a field of 11 additional candidates, including second-place Peyton Fulghum of Evangel, who totaled an impressive 36,955 votes (35.4%).

Hawsey will receive a duffel bag, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

SIX STRAIGHT:How Airline went from 1-12 to sixth straight victory to win District 1-5A

TRE'S BEEFY BOYS:'Beef boys': Airline running back Tre Jackson and offensive line provide balance to red-hot Vikings

SHREVEPORT PREDICTIONS:Top Shreveport-Bossier high football games in Week 9 — and predictions

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Hawsey has been a key component in Airline’s drive to the District 1-5A title and 6-0 run this fall. The Vikings defeated Parkway 41-20 Thursday night and Hawsey led the postgame celebration.

“Reid Hawsey is the epitome of the phrase ‘the Viking way,’” Airline coach Justin Scogin said. “Reid plays healthy. Reid plays hurt, and he’s a leader at all times. He never complains and always shows up ready to work.

“He does everything you ask when you ask it and exactly how you want it done. He is going to excel in everything he does in life because that’s the kind of kid he is."

Others on the eighth ballot of the 2022-23 school year were Caden Lopez, North DeSoto; Jaden Osborne, Ruston; Tyler Rhodes, Haughton; Ethan Johnson, Benton; James Simon, Calvary; Tackett Curtis, Many; Aiden Brock, North Caddo; Greg Chitman, Parkway; Turner McClelland, Glenbrook and Brandon Henderson, Woodlawn.

They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes who play football.

The Times online only poll runs through Thursday night.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

2022-23 WINNERS

Week 1: Jayden Edwards, Captain ShreveWeek 2: Jacob Carpenter, EvangelWeek 3: Jackson Dufrene, ByrdWeek 4: Barrett Newman, ParkwayWeek 5: Tazavian Sweeney, HaughtonWeek 6: Kody Jackson, EvangelWeek 7: Tre Jackson, AirlineWeek 8: Reid Hawsey, Airline

BOSSIER CITY, LA
