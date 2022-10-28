Browns quick hits: Long snapper Charley Hughlett agrees to four-year extension

BEREA − The Browns are keeping their second-longest tenured player around for another four years. The team and long snapper Charley Hughlett have signed a new four-year contract extension, Hughlett's agent Brett Tessler tweeted Friday.

Tessler tweeted it was the largest signing bonus, guarantee and overall value in league history for a long snapper. Reports indicate the guarantee is worth $1.952 million, and the signing bonus was $865.0000.

“It feels great,” Hughlett said in a release. “My family and I have made Cleveland our home, and we’re excited to be able to stay here for another four years. All three of my kids have been born here, and this place has been a huge part of our lives. It’s very exciting.”

Hughlett has been with the Browns since signing with the active roster on Dec. 24, 2014. This is his eighth full season, having played in 120 consecutive games during that span, joining former Browns Phil Dawson and Joe Thomas as only players since 1999 to play more than 100 consecutive games.

Only All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio, drafted by the Browns in 2014, has been with the team longer.

“This was certainly the goal,” Hughlett said. “I definitely felt like I had the talent to be able to do it. It took a lot of believing in myself, and obviously my family and friends have helped me along the way. That was a tough period of my life, but obviously being here and staying here was the goal. The time has gone by really quick. I’m just thankful to keep it going.”

During last Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Hughlett was involved in a controversial false start prior to what would've been a game-tying field goal . The Ravens, who initially moved, but drew movement from Jordan Elliott on the opposite end of the Browns' formation, accused the long snapper of moving the ball prior to the snap.

Hughlett also had a bad snap earlier in the game on a kick. The snap, though, was corralled by holder Corey Bojorquez and Cade York made the kick.

Amari Cooper says 'just takes a win' to turn it around

There's not a lot Amari Cooper hasn't seen in his eight years in the NFL. That includes plenty of winning and losing streaks.

Cooper and his Browns teammates are currently mired in a four-game losing streak heading into Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sitting at 2-5, he believes there's still a chance to turn things around.

"It really just takes a win, to be honest," Cooper said Friday. "That’s really what it takes, a win. When you get that win, you’ve just got to get the small things right to play well in situations that you need to play well in, just to turn the tide in your favor. Once you get that win, it can become a domino effect. I was on the Cowboys in 2018, we were 3-5, I believe, we went on like a 10-game winning streak or something like that. It can be done for sure."

That Cowboys team fell to 3-5 with a 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. The following week, though, it started a five-game winning streak by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 in Philadelphia.

The only loss the rest of the regular season the Cowboys suffered was 23-0 at Indianapolis in Week 15. The Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks before losing in the NFC Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I talked about it with a couple of the guys," Cooper said. "They already knew though. I'm not the only one that's been in the league for eight years or a couple years. Some guys have played against that team on other teams."

Jadaveon Clowney back at practice, Myles Garrett working on side

Both of the Browns' All-Pro defensive ends were on the field, in a way, Friday after not being there the day before. Myles Garrett was working off to the side on a bike with a trainer. Jadeveon Clowney went through drills with the defensive linemen.

Cooper and Joel Bitonio both were back on the field Friday after getting rest days on Thursday. Right tackle Jack Conklin was working off to the side with Garrett in what was a typical rest day for the All-Pro.

Six Browns were not on the field at all: cornerbacks Denzel Ward (concussion) and Greedy Williams (illness), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and tight ends Pharaoh Brown (concussion) and David Njoku (ankle).

Browns not forgetting about Joe Mixon's running ability

The focus for the Browns' defense has been on what has been the strength of the Bengals' offense, which is the passing game. However, they haven't forgotten about what running back Joe Mixon is capable of doing.

"Oh, he's definitely very underrated," cornerback Greg Newsome II said. "He's a great running back. They haven't been really running the ball too great, but at the end of the day that's a guy you can't sleep on because he's an amazing back.

"I just think they've been putting a point of emphasis on the throwing game lately, so he hasn't really been getting that many touches, but that's definitely a guy you never want to sleep on, because he can have a day any single game."

The Bengals' rushing offense is currently ranked 28th in the NFL with an 87.4 yards-per-game average. Mixon has netted 405 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 121 carries this season, and he's caught 27 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

In eight career games against the Browns, Mixon has rushed for 718 yards and six touchdowns on 149 attempts. He's also caught 29 passes for 286 yards.

Passing success starts with keeping Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, if healthy, out

Trey Hendrickson has been one of the NFL's premier pass rushers in the past two-plus seasons. The Bengals defensive end, signed as a free agent prior to last season, is behind only AFC North division rivals T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Garrett on the most sacks in the league since 2020.

Watt leads the way with 38.5 sacks, and Garrett has 34 sacks in that span. Hendrickson has 31 sacks, one more than the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald.

“Obviously he’s extremely athletic and talented but just the effort he plays with," tight end Harrison Bryant said. "You have to match it to block him or have a chance to block him. He plays really hard.”

Hendrickson has missed the last two practices for the Bengals with a neck injury. He was one of five not to practice Friday for Cincinnati, joining cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), receivers Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf)

Hendrickson was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a career-high 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a win over the New York Jets. He added a sack last week against the Atlanta Falcons, giving him 3.5 on the season.

