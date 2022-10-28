ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threats to lawmakers have surged exponentially, police say

By Trish Turner
 2 days ago

An attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has left Washington rattled amid an overall rise in threats against members of Congress.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" by an intruder who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, a spokesman for Pelosi said. Sources told ABC News the attack is suspected to be targeted, and the suspect was apparently looking for Pelosi herself.

The House speaker was in Washington with her protective detail at the time, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

MORE: Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted, suspect shouted, 'Where's Nancy?': Sources

U.S. Capitol Police on Friday confirmed statistics showing concerning statements and threats have more than doubled since 2017.

That year, the agency reported 3,939 cases of both concerning statements and threats. That number rose each year after, totaling 8,613 cases in 2020 and 9,625 cases in 2021.

In the first three months of this year alone, the U.S. Capitol Police opened roughly 1,820 cases.

Former Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton, confronted with the rising numbers during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last year, said the agency was working on bettering their response to such threats. Those steps included opening field offices in Florida and San Francisco.

"We still have a ways to go, but we are making improvements. We're taking our steps now," Bolton told the panel .

This summer, the House sergeant-at-arms' office began covering the costs of installing and maintaining security equipment at all lawmakers' homes. A memo obtained by ABC News showed the program would cover up to $10,000 in upgrades and monthly monitoring fees starting Aug. 15.

Bill Clark/AP, FILE - PHOTO: U.S. Capitol Police in riot gear return to their staging area after clear a path back to the Capitol, June 24, 2022.

Some members of Congress have been outspoken about the threats they've received.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., in June revealed on ABC's "This Week" that someone wrote a letter threatening to execute him, his wife and their 5-month-old baby. Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, warned there would be ""violence in the future" -- "Until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently," he said.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins, whose home was once broken into, told the New York Times earlier this month that she "wouldn't be surprised if a senator or House member were killed."

"What started with abusive phone calls is now translating into active threats of violence and real violence," she told the newspaper.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick Friday to condemn the attack against Pelosi.

President Joe Biden called Pelosi on Friday to express his support, the White House said in a statement, and he continues to "condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he was "horrified and disgusted" by the reports of Paul Pelosi's assault.

"We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong [and] unacceptable," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on Twitter.

