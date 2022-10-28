ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Fong's Pizza, home of the crab Rangoon pie, is closing its Cedar Rapids location

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Four years after expanding to Cedar Rapids, Fong's Pizza decided to call it quits at its NewBo location.

The restaurant that specializes in crab Rangoon pizza closes at 1006 Third St. SE in Cedar Rapids at the end of business on Nov. 5.

"Our lease is at an end and we made a business decision to move on," co-owner Jeff Bruning told the Des Moines Register.

"We love serving this great community. Unfortunately, our lease is at its end, and with the uncertain future of the economy, it did not make sense for us to renew at this time," a spokesperson wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page on Oct. 27.

Last year, Full Court Press closed the Fong's Pizza location in the Drake neighborhood after a two-year run there. Peruvian Panka plans to open a rotisserie chicken outpost in that space.

The original Fong's location at 223 Fourth St. opened in 2009 in the home of the former King Ying Low, which claimed to be the oldest Chinese restaurant in the United States. Full Court Press decided to honor that restaurant with Asian fusion pizzas and tiki drinks. The restaurant group opened a second location in the District in Ankeny in 2015.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

The Des Moines Register

