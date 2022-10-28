Read full article on original website
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
Xcel Energy could stop using coal to generate electricity 4-years earlier than planned
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy could stop using coal to generate electricity four years earlier than planned. The company announced Monday that it will propose retirement of coal operations at Tolk Generating Station, near Muleshoe, by 2028. It was previously slated for 2032-34. According to Xcel Energy, Tolk...
Vigorous storm system to impact High Plains late this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Weather will be quiet from Halloween through Wednesday across the High Plains. Temperatures will be above normal for both morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Unsettled weather returns as early as Thursday. The evolution of this next upper-level storm system will...
