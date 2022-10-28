ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
DALLAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Vigorous storm system to impact High Plains late this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Weather will be quiet from Halloween through Wednesday across the High Plains. Temperatures will be above normal for both morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Unsettled weather returns as early as Thursday. The evolution of this next upper-level storm system will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy