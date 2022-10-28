ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Hereford man arrested after being caught with counterfeit money

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail in Deaf Smith County after being caught with counterfeit money after trying to use it at a local store on Thursday, Hereford police said. The Hereford Police Department said officers were called to a possible forgery in passing in the...
HEREFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy