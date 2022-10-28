Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Xcel Energy could stop using coal to generate electricity 4-years earlier than planned
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy could stop using coal to generate electricity four years earlier than planned. The company announced Monday that it will propose retirement of coal operations at Tolk Generating Station, near Muleshoe, by 2028. It was previously slated for 2032-34. According to Xcel Energy, Tolk...
abc7amarillo.com
Hereford man arrested after being caught with counterfeit money
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail in Deaf Smith County after being caught with counterfeit money after trying to use it at a local store on Thursday, Hereford police said. The Hereford Police Department said officers were called to a possible forgery in passing in the...
