Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
New Senior Leadership Rises Up to Help Steer Rancho Mission Viejo
New Senior Leadership Rises Up to Help Steer Rancho Mission Viejo
Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition
The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists. The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity. Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be...
Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
City Officials Answer Resident Questions on Homelessness, Crime at Town Hall
Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive
The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
A toddler on a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Irvine
A two-year-old child has died in Irvine after a collision involving a vehicle. on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a child and a black Honda Odyssey. The collision occurred near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.
Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated
Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana
OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
Newport Beach Police Department Reminds Drivers to Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,”...
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
Irvine Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Person
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Changyu Zhou who was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Zhou was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe. He is described as a Chinese, male, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes. When he left his residence he was wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills headed to CIF playoffs after PCL victory over Irvine
Troy Leigber of Laguna Hills breaks loose for a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Irvine’s Nathan Sasaki tries to chase him down. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Laguna Hills High School football team is headed to the CIF playoffs. The Hawks (9-1, 2-1) clinched the No....
12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of...
The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect
On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. The suspect then fled the scene on a red TREK mountain bike. Suspect 1: Male, White, approx. 30-40 years old., with a...
QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM
Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
