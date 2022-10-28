'Dumb Money' movie about GameStop stock filming at Morris County college

The stars will be out in North Jersey over the next week as the movie "Dumb Money" will be filming at St. Elizabeth University in Morris County.

The film details the "Wall Street chaos after GameStop's stock skyrocketed due to Reddit" according to its IMDB page. It stars many recognizable names including Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson, Paul Dano, Vincent D'Onofrio and more.

The movie will be filming all day at St. Elizabeth Friday and resume Monday through Thursday next week. Campus locations include Santa Maria Hall, Mahoney Library, Rainis Auditorium and the exterior of O'Connor Hall.

Santa Maria Hall also appeared in "The Trial of the Chicago 7" in 2019.

St. Elizabeth is a private Catholic school with its address in Morristown and spans parts of Morris Township and Florham Park.

"Dumb Money," directed by Craig Gillespie, is scheduled to come out in 2023.

North Jersey has seen its share of Hollywood this year. American Dream is a regular spot for celebrity sightings, and a movie with Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway filmed in Teaneck earlier this year.