Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Oct. 23 to Oct. 29

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 41 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,528-square-foot home on Cranberry Crossing in East Falmouth that sold for $665,000.
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 23-29

A house in Woods Hole that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29. In total, 41 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $892,771. The average price per square foot was $477.
DENNIS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

In a thriller: Martha’s Vineyard wins Island Cup

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Vineyarders harpooned the Nantucket Whalers with a narrow 14-13 win during the 2022 Island Cup on Saturday with fans spilling onto the field with joy. This is the 73rd game in the much-anticipated rivalry that began in 1978, and the Vineyarders’ win ties the series 21-21 whilst returning the Island Cup to Martha’s Vineyard.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out

In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Barnstable Patriot

Love trees? Hike in a rare old-growth forest on Cape Cod

SANDWICH/MASHPEE — I was loading the garden's last gasp of basil into the food processor with much apprehension, for it was an appliance that scared me. But I was on a pesto quest and the pasta was boiling. There was no turning back. I hit the power button and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, explained

What is Question 1 on the general election ballot?. Question 1 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of the adoption of an amendment to the constitution summarized below, which was approved by the General Court in joint sessions of the two houses...”. Known as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1

A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
WCVB

Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter

BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

