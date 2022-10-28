Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from state playoff district openers
Playoff high school football action is here and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
MLive.com
MLive Muskegon high school football recaps and reactions to playoff openers
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – There seems to be a few high school football teams that get written off right before the postseason begins and every year, they inevitably bounce back when the playoffs begin and upend an opponent who might have taken them lightly.
MLive.com
Four Bay City area football teams gear for second-round playoff action
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the four remaining teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area competing in the 2022 high school football playoffs. It includes a look at their second-round games, with series history, playoff history, first-round results and third-round prospects.
MLive.com
Vote for Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week for Round 1 of 2022 playoffs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Athletes from around the Kalamazoo area put their seasons on the line this past weekend, as Michigan kicked off its 2022 football playoffs. For some, the pressure is too much to bear, but for others, the playoff atmosphere brings out their best.
MLive.com
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 did in the first round of the playoffs
From 256, we have gone to 128. Teams took the first step towards Ford Field, where in a few weeks champions will be crowned across eight classes in high school football.
Skaneateles, Ludden, Marcellus football swept out of sectionals
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In three separate locations Friday night, a trio of area high school football teams entered the fray of the Section III Class C playoffs, hoping to at least survive until the semifinal round – but none of them did so. Skaneateles entered with momentum...
Section III boys volleyball final regular-season stats leaders
Here are Section III boys volleyball stats leaders through the regular season. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
MLive.com
Honoring top playoff performers with Bay City Player of the Week for Week 10
BAY CITY, MI – We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
C-NS, Liverpool girls soccer both ousted in sectional semifinals
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both at home and on the road, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls soccer teams dreamed about getting to play for the Section III Class AA championship, perhaps against one anohter. Neither side got there, though, as they were defeated in their respective semifinals Wednesday...
MLive.com
See photos as Bryon Center battles Portage Northern in football playoffs
BRYON CENTER, MI -- Bryon Center high school hosted Portage Northern for a Division 1 first round high school football playoff game on Friday evening, Oct. 28. Portage Northern defeated Bryon Center, 44-22. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules
--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
MLive.com
See 37 photos as Detroit Cass Tech tops West Bloomfield in first round of playoffs
WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP., MI -- West Bloomfield High School hosted Detroit Cass Technical High School for the first round of the MHSAA Division 1 football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Cass Technical High School won with a final score of 38-13. MLive was there to document the action, both...
MLive.com
Upsets, record-setting effort headline Round 1 of Kalamazoo-area high school football playoffs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Home-field advantage in the playoffs is one of the first rewards for a successful high school football season, but familiar environments weren’t exactly friendly to Kalamazoo-area teams during Friday’s Round 1 matchups. Portage Northern, Niles, White Pigeon and Mendon all pulled off road upsets...
Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey wins sectional Class A title
VERONA – When the Cicero-North Syracuse field hockey team got shut out in each of its last two regular-season games following a 12-0 start, what disappeared was the sense that the Northstars’ run to a Section III Class A championship was inevitable. It turned out far different –...
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski
The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
Shaker shuts out Shenendehowa to claim girls soccer title
STILLWATER — Shaker girls soccer coach Michael Brehm emphasized defense as the Bison squad prepared to face Shenendehowa in the Section II Class AA championship game. He admitted that he may have talked about it too much — leading to a slow start offensively — until senior defender Alyssa Blake headed in a corner kick with four seconds left in the first half for what ended up as the game-winning goal Saturday at Stillwater High School.
Field hockey: Pittsford Sutherland defeats crosstown rival with late goal for Section V title
The see-saw that Section V's Class B Field Hockey Championship slides on is tilted toward the Pittsford Sutherland Knights. Sutherland loosened Pittsford Mendon's hold on the sectional title during Saturday's final, when the Knights defeated the 2021 Section V champion 2-1 at Brighton High. Harper Weisbeck unlocked a tie score with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to move the Knights toward a second win over Pittsford Mendon in three meetings this season.
