MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football district final matchups, schedules

--- Regional 1 District 1. Mona Shores (8-2; 65.667) at Forest Hills Central (10-0; 73.000), 7 p.m. Friday. Portage Northern (7-3; 56.056) at East Lansing (7-3; 57.944), 7 p.m. Friday. --- DIVISION 3. --- Regional 2 District 1. Coopersville (7-3; 53.111) at Muskegon (8-2; 67.667), 7 p.m. Friday. --- District...
MUSKEGON, MI
NEWS10 ABC

Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski

The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
WATERFORD, NY
The Daily Gazette

Shaker shuts out Shenendehowa to claim girls soccer title

STILLWATER — Shaker girls soccer coach Michael Brehm emphasized defense as the Bison squad prepared to face Shenendehowa in the Section II Class AA championship game. He admitted that he may have talked about it too much — leading to a slow start offensively — until senior defender Alyssa Blake headed in a corner kick with four seconds left in the first half for what ended up as the game-winning goal Saturday at Stillwater High School.
STILLWATER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Field hockey: Pittsford Sutherland defeats crosstown rival with late goal for Section V title

The see-saw that Section V's Class B Field Hockey Championship slides on is tilted toward the Pittsford Sutherland Knights. Sutherland loosened Pittsford Mendon's hold on the sectional title during Saturday's final, when the Knights defeated the 2021 Section V champion 2-1 at Brighton High. Harper Weisbeck unlocked a tie score with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to move the Knights toward a second win over Pittsford Mendon in three meetings this season.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY

