Irvine Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Person
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Changyu Zhou who was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Zhou was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe. He is described as a Chinese, male, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes. When he left his residence he was wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. The suspect then fled the scene on a red TREK mountain bike. Suspect 1: Male, White, approx. 30-40 years old., with a...
Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say
A man was injured Sunday afternoon after being shot in North Long Beach, police said. The shooting took place around 12:43 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue. Officers responded to the area following reports of a possible stabbing, and upon arrival, found a man with a puncture or entry wound to his left rib area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
The Westminster Police are hunting for two men who stole sweaters from Macy’s
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1857 hrs., two male suspects entered the Macy’s store at the Westminster Mall and filled up a large bag with 4 sweaters worth approximately $168.00, then left without paying. Suspect 1: Male, Black, approx.. 35 years old., bald, wearing a black jacket, pink...
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV
According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Sunday morning to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive to rush a bicyclist to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu. No further information was released. The post Bicyclist rushed to trauma center after crash with an RV appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect
On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
16-year-old girl in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Ventura
A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Thousand Oaks. According to Ventura County Fire Department, she was being attacked by five large dogs at around 3:30 p.m., all of which reportedly lived in the same home as the girl located on Manzanita Lane.The girl suffered bite wounds to the head, body and arms. She is expected to recover from the injuries.Animal control workers were on scene to secure all of the dogs, which were said to be of the Cane Corso, or Italian mastiff breed. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but firefighters and Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies on scene were able to stop the attack by blaring their sirens and waving around some of the firefighter's tools. Deputies also used pepper spray to deter the dogs. They were called to the scene by a neighbor who witnessed the attack. The girl's mother is also said to have suffered minor injuries in the incident. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the dogs removed from the home.
1 arrested after woman found dead in parking lot of Woodland Hills library
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Woodland Hills on Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Platt Branch Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was discovered on the ground of the parking lot, appearing to have suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma. Police arrested a suspect a little over a block away from where the woman was found. They do not believe there is any threat to the public. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Newport Beach Police Department Reminds Drivers to Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,”...
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena
[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway
An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death on a Pasadena street overnight. The shooting unfolded at North Summit Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was there that police arrived to locate the victim, who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto. So far, there were no suspects. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
