A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being attacked by multiple dogs in Thousand Oaks. According to Ventura County Fire Department, she was being attacked by five large dogs at around 3:30 p.m., all of which reportedly lived in the same home as the girl located on Manzanita Lane.The girl suffered bite wounds to the head, body and arms. She is expected to recover from the injuries.Animal control workers were on scene to secure all of the dogs, which were said to be of the Cane Corso, or Italian mastiff breed. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but firefighters and Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies on scene were able to stop the attack by blaring their sirens and waving around some of the firefighter's tools. Deputies also used pepper spray to deter the dogs. They were called to the scene by a neighbor who witnessed the attack. The girl's mother is also said to have suffered minor injuries in the incident. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the dogs removed from the home.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO