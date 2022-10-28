Read full article on original website
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
A toddler on a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Irvine
A two-year-old child has died in Irvine after a collision involving a vehicle. on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a child and a black Honda Odyssey. The collision occurred near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.
A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana
OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
Newport Beach Police Department Reminds Drivers to Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,”...
12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of...
Irvine Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Person
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Changyu Zhou who was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Zhou was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe. He is described as a Chinese, male, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes. When he left his residence he was wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.
New Senior Leadership Rises Up to Help Steer Rancho Mission Viejo
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition
The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists. The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity. Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be...
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a tree. On arrival, it was determined there were five patients involved in the...
Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides
As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
The Westminster Police are hunting for two men who stole sweaters from Macy’s
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1857 hrs., two male suspects entered the Macy’s store at the Westminster Mall and filled up a large bag with 4 sweaters worth approximately $168.00, then left without paying. Suspect 1: Male, Black, approx.. 35 years old., bald, wearing a black jacket, pink...
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a family in Westminster
Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove and Bich Dao Vo, 30, of Westminster. Vo, also known as Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting and kidnapping the woman’s mother and three other relatives, including two kids, from a Westminster home while demanding money and taking them to a Costa Mesa hotel Thursday morning, according to the police.
The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect
On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
Seven day local weather forecast for October 30 through November 05
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear,...
QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM
Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
PHOTOS: Edison Chargers look ready for CIF playoffs after victory over CdM
Edison’s Ashton Hurley scored twice on short passes from quarterback Parker Awad in Friday’s Sunset League game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). That was the question Friday night after visiting Edison collected its ninth win over the season with an overpowering 40-13 Sunset League victory over Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor High School.
