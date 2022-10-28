ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana

While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
SANTA ANA, CA
Will anti-police views doom Sarmiento, Tinajero and their allies on Nov. 8?

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento opted not to run for Mayor again this year. His ally Sal Tinajero is running for Mayor in Sarmiento’s stead while Sarmiento is running for the OC Board of Supervisors. Unfortunately for Sarmiento and Tinajero their anti-police agenda is set to backfire on them as California voters are increasingly upset with rising crime in our once Golden State.
SANTA ANA, CA
A toddler on a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Irvine

A two-year-old child has died in Irvine after a collision involving a vehicle. on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a child and a black Honda Odyssey. The collision occurred near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.
IRVINE, CA
A fire broke out at the old O.C. Register building in Santa Ana

OCFA fire crews knocked down a fire at the old O.C. Register building at 625 N. Grand Ave. in Santa Ana. The building has been vacant for a while, since the O.C. Register moved their offices to Anaheim. Their production is now done in Riverside, where they previously acquired another newspaper company.
SANTA ANA, CA
12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of...
Irvine Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Person

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Changyu Zhou who was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Zhou was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe. He is described as a Chinese, male, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes. When he left his residence he was wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.
IRVINE, CA
New Senior Leadership Rises Up to Help Steer Rancho Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, CA
Call for Entries: Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition

The Cultural Arts Commission of Newport Beach is pleased to present a new and exciting program for young artists. The Student Art Exhibition is an opportunity for students grades pre-K through 12 to showcase their creativity. Artists may submit one original work of art, two-dimensional format only, that will be...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides

As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a family in Westminster

Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove and Bich Dao Vo, 30, of Westminster. Vo, also known as Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting and kidnapping the woman’s mother and three other relatives, including two kids, from a Westminster home while demanding money and taking them to a Costa Mesa hotel Thursday morning, according to the police.
WESTMINSTER, CA
The Irvine Police are searching for a jewelry store robbery suspect

On the afternoon of 10/17/22, a man walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum. As he was looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with it. Employees tried to stop him, but they were not successful. The man left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla, similar to a 2012-2018 model.
IRVINE, CA
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for October 30 through November 05

Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear,...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM

Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
PHOTOS: Edison Chargers look ready for CIF playoffs after victory over CdM

Edison’s Ashton Hurley scored twice on short passes from quarterback Parker Awad in Friday’s Sunset League game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). That was the question Friday night after visiting Edison collected its ninth win over the season with an overpowering 40-13 Sunset League victory over Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor High School.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

