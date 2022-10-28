ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing

By Sarah Ferguson
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital.

According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds
to his leg.

During the investigation, officers were informed of a second shooting victim in the 1900 block of West 11th Street. When officers arrived there, they found another boy with at least one gunshot wound.

Both of the boys were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. One victim
was later flown to another hospital for further treatment and remains in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. This is an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information should contact PPD at (719) 553-3329.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

