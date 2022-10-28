Read full article on original website
Gamespot
B2G1 Free Game Sale At Best Buy Includes PS5 Exclusives And More
Best Buy has kicked off a buy two, get one free video game sale featuring titles for PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The list of eligible games is pretty darn impressive, as it includes a number of PS5 exclusives and a bunch of games that released this year. As usual with these sales, the lowest priced item in your cart will be free. Though many of the included games are full price, you're still getting the best discount available now if you're interested in picking up a trio of games.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has "Biggest" PlayStation Store Launch Of All Time For CoD Series
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had a massive launch on PlayStation. The company has announced that Modern Warfare II has become the "biggest PlayStation Store launch" of all time for the Call of Duty series. This includes both preorders and day-one sales, Sony said.
Gamespot
Xbox Loses As Much As $200 On Every Xbox It Sells, Phil Spencer Says - Report
According to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Microsoft loses as much as $200 on every Xbox it sells. According to CNBC, Spencer recently disclosed that Microsoft subsidizes the production cost of a new Xbox by about $100 to $200 per console. Spencer added, the report said, that Microsoft expects to...
Gamespot
Xbox Will Keep Releasing Call Of Duty On PlayStation, Phil Spencer Confirms Yet Again
Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been met with some resistance while various regulatory groups across the world have analyzed it for any anti-competitive elements, with Sony being one of the loudest voices in the room. The home of PlayStation has criticized as being potentially harmful to its business, but Microsoft's head of gaming Phil Spencer has once again dismissed the idea that Call of Duty will become an Xbox console exclusive.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available This Weekend
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We’re inching ever closer to Black Friday, and retailers are already jumping the gun with some impressive Xbox deals. Right now you’ll find a wide variety of Xbox games and Xbox accessories on sale, making it a great time to pick up gifts for others and stuff for yourself before the big holiday rush.
Gamespot
Infinity Ward Disables Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Due To Crashes
Tuning your attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a fun way to make your weapon behave exactly as you want, but it also has an unfortunate side effect: making the game crash. Infinity Ward announced on Twitter that attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2 is disabled "until further notice" due to this crashing problem.
Gamespot
Madden 23 Is Super Cheap Right Now At Amazon
Madden NFL 23 is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon right now. This year’s flagship football title is down to just $30 ($70) for new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S copies, saving you a whopping $40 off the normal price. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are also available for $30. This deal comes with fast and free shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Knows That It's Been "Too Long" Since The Last Big Xbox Exclusive
Microsoft hasn't had a very busy year when it comes to first-party releases, but Xbox users can expect 2023 to be a big year for the console and the brand, according to Phil Spencer. In an interview on the Same Brain videocast, Microsoft's head of gaming admitted that while 2022 had been a mostly quiet year, 2023 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for Xbox.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Hardcore Playlist, Now Called Tier 1, Arrives In November
People logging into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the first time today might have noticed there is no hardcore playlist. It's not a mistake, but rather Infinity Ward is rolling out the new playlist later this year. In an update to a previously published blog post, Infinity Ward...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Could Prompt Legal Action
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level has already triggered a range of reactions, including some Dutch people praising its realistic depiction of the famous city. However, not all the press is positive, as it seems that a hotel that's clearly depicted in the game is considering possible legal action against publisher Activision Blizzard.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Hits Lowest Price Yet
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC a couple months back to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has been rewarded. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently discounted to $43.19 at Fanatical. This is the lowest price yet since launch, and you'll receive a Steam key that can instantly be redeemed on Steam.
Gamespot
Shovel Knight, Super Meat Boy Plush And Game Bundles Are Steeply Discounted
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Between Black Friday and the festive season, now is a good time to start getting some early gift shopping done for the last few months of the year. For the gamer in your life, there are plenty of options out there, but nothing is more durable (or comforting!) as a themed plush toy. Hug it, squeeze it, or display it on a shelf, a plush toy based on a video game character is a great quick gift that can easily be stuffed into a stocking. If you need a few ideas, we've got three steeply discounted plush suggestions below that you can look at, all designed by specialist company New Game Plush. As an added bonus, all three of these dolls come with a digital game code for Nintendo Switch, so that's essentially two gifts for the price of one.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go November 2022 Update Adds Guzzlord To Five-Star Raids
After its silhouette appeared in the game's latest loading screen, the Alolan Ultra Beast Guzzlord has been confirmed for Pokemon Go as part of the game's November 2022 content update. Guzzlord will appear as the featured five-star Raid Pokemon beginning November 8, and it will remain there until November 23....
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops Include A Free Dragon Mount
Blizzard will soon be giving away free in-game goodies for World of Warcraft in the form of Twitch Drops, with a mount, pet, and in-game toy all up for grabs. As detailed in a new blog post, the first phase of the promotion will start on November 15 with the arrival of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch. Between November 15-17, players who have connected their Battle.net account to their Twitch account and watch four hours of WoW content on a channel that has drops enabled will be able to earn the Dragon Kite in-game pet.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Gamespot
EA Motive's Iron Man Game Enters Playtesting Phase
EA Motive's Iron Man game has reportedly entered a phase of playtesting, just a month after it was first announced. According to Insider Gaming, testing sessions will be held from October 31 to November 2 and will also feature feedback sessions that discuss how the game will play, what modes it will offer users to explore, plot points, and more.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes Reveal A Revamped UI, But No Legend Tweaks
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, is set to launch tomorrow, and developer Respawn Entertainment just posted the upcoming season's patch notes in a new blog on EA's official Apex Legends website. Of course, much of the changes aren't too shocking--the notes mention more about the new Broken Moon map, including the other two maps that will be in rotation this season: World's Edge and Olympus. This confirms players won't be seeing Storm Point or Kings Canyon in standard battle royale mode, at least not for the first half of the season.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Will Receive Balance Changes On November 15, Far Earlier Than Expected
Overwatch 2 will receive its first major hero balance patch on November 15, Blizzard has announced, far earlier than the previously announced balance changes scheduled to come with the game's second multiplayer season. Blizzard originally stated major balance changes would not be coming until Season 2 (which is slated to...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
