Vermillion, SD

USD receives $1M grant to grow rural nursing workforce by 5% in South Dakota

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Leaders in the University of South Dakota’s nursing department have been awarded a $1.05 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas in South Dakota.

Anne Kleinhesselink, USD nursing assistant professor and associate chair, and Anne Pithan, chair of USD nursing, will manage the $1,050,000 million grant, which will be disbursed in increments of $350,000 per year for the next three years, according to a release from the university.

The grant will allow USD to create training models to strengthen skills and work to increase the diversity of the nursing workforce such as recruiting students from varied backgrounds like students from tribal lands and rural areas. They will then go on to practice in South Dakota’s underserved communities across the state.

This grant will help grow South Dakota’s nursing workforce, as data from the South Dakota Department of Labor shows a clear need for more nurses. Shortages are expected to grow through 2030, and HRSA projects that by that time, South Dakota will be one of seven states in the U.S. where the demand for registered nurses is greater than the supply.

New training developed by USD will provide students with intensive, real-world experiences and perspective of the nursing role in rural clinical settings, including working with experienced professionals in a variety of departments, according to the release.

Goals set for the end of the grant term in Sept. 2025 include:

  1. Increasing the number of USD nursing graduates practicing in acute care settings in underserved communities by 5% annually;
  2. Increasing the confidence of current and future nurses by developing their leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills;
  3. Increasing the number of USD nursing students from underserved communities by 5%;
  4. Increasing the number of Native American nursing students at USD by 5%; and,
  5. Training 24 nursing students annually in acute care settings in underserved communities.

Students participating in the clinical experience at a rural health facility will partner with clinical experts to disseminate what they have learned to the current and future workforce by educating on incorporating health equity, culturally sensitive and team-based care into practice.

