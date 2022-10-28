ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Parklet timeline extended to make changes on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzhU3_0iqKSlHs00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a letter from city hall in September with an October deadline, businesses on Coast Village Road have been given an extension to reshape their large parklets. The goal is to take up no more than two side by side spaces right in front of their address.

This will create more parking spaces, which had been a concern from some businesses, mainly non-restaurants who said there was a shortage with the parklets.

The outside dining areas were created quickly during the COVID-19 crisis, when inside seating was a health concern.

The recent letter with the extension on the size reduction came out October 26.

The current city policy approves parklets until Dec. 31, 2023.

Some businesses asked for the parklet change in the last few months when the customer flow was picking up again and parking was tight.

The city and business owners met two months ago to talk about the issues and the parking needs.

Eight businesses were using 28 parking spaces. Coast Village Road has 131 spaces overall.

After today's original deadline to make changes, is now Tuesday. Then there will be an inspection and review.

The compromise solution still allows outside for outside dining, but it's unclear how many actual seats will be lost.

Jeannine's Restaurant and Bakery Owner Alison Hardey is planning to comply with the city's rule and change her parklet. To do so, however, the current one, with a white picket fence, a unique centerpiece window design, and planters on all side, will be completely taken out.

"We're disappointed of course. We put a ton into trying to make it a lovely experience,"  she said.  "We'll make it as beautiful as possible, the two spaces, and we will open up two more for parking and then I think,  I hope, we will keep it that way for awhile."

It will be reconfigured from the flooring up.

She said, "we'll keep the picket fence. We will make it a flat ramp so you can leave the sidewalk and you can head on to the deck, ( to comply with access rules.)"

The Coast and Olive restaurant at the Montecito Inn had already done most of the work when the extension letter arrived.  It  lost about six tables, and a canvas cover, but retained the classic ambiance.

Owner Jason Copus said, "we lost the beautiful tent  just because it went over into the other space so we had to reduce that, but we still have a warm cozy and intimate environment here."

Without the tent, other coverings are being considered. The dining area also has multiple heaters.

The side area where the tent stretch out into, is empty creating a parking space adjacent to the dining and next to the driveway.


As changes are being made, the  Halloween weekend is expected to be busy, with children doing a special trick-or-treat visit on Monday for "Ghost Village Road."


Copus said, the family-owned hotel and restaurant wants to work with the city on improvements, but is incurring new costs with this latest decision. Going forward, "we are ready for Ghost Village road and Halloween weekend and  to take people in on our patio and we're ready to hand out candy on the 31st."

Next door Lucky's restaurant is using a portion of its patio for seating but no disassembly as begun.

Renaud's in the middle of Coast Village Road has just over two parking spots, and a portion of the parklet is in the red parking zone.

Tre Lune has more than two parking spaces of dining outside and concrete barriers that will have to be made if adjustments take place.

Failure to comply could result in action from the City Attorney's office.

One of the diners Roxie Solakian said she enjoyed the parklets throughout the city. "One of the positive things that happened out of Covid were these parklets for the City of Santa Barbara.  It has helped downtown and it's only helped Coast Village Road."

She said it is a good image for the city. "We can be known all over the world as the little city with the parklets, where people can come and eat because the weather permits it."

A former restaurant owner says, the emergency COVID-19 parklets have served their purpose.

Guy Hamilton says, "for now it's over and I think we need to kind of restore life. I used to own a business on this street and I sympathize with the businesses but the pandemic is over."


The post Parklet timeline extended to make changes on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile”

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salines said this week that the "Green Mile," known for its cannabis dispensaries along Channel Islands Boulevard, now gets 75-thousand visitors a month. Salines said that brings in $5 million in sales taxes a month, or $60 million a year. This month neighbors along Bolker Dr. used those The post Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety Tips for the community

Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety tips for the community to enjoy Halloween night. Tonight many people will celebrate Halloween by dressing up in spooky costumes, going to parties, and trick or treating. SBCFD says the community can have a fun Halloween night but must be careful and stay alert for any harmful warning signs. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department has Halloween Safety Tips for the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Lisa Kelly turns seawall into work of art

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Mural artist Lisa Kelly is turning a seawall south of Solimar along the old Pacific coast highway into a work of art..  “I was pleasantly surprised when Jeri sent me a text asking if I was interested in painting the wall and well yeah, hang out at the beach everyday and paint pictures The post Lisa Kelly turns seawall into work of art appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara

​SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Agencies across Santa Barbara County are coming together for a Halloween celebration. Trunk or Treat kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28. The Santa Barbara Police Department and community agencies say this is a safe alternative way to celebrate Halloween. In addition to increasing safety, their hope is to bring the community The post Dozens of agencies unite for Trunk or Treat to ensure a safe Halloween in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew. An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month. On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor. They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands. Captain Brittney Csorba The post Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

State Street promenade visitors no longer see green bike markings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Local and tourists on foot and cyclists visiting the promenade on State Street are noticing less colors on the roadway. City crews recently removed the green bike markings in the middle of the street. The green was meant to guide cyclists and pedestrians, but didn't work as well as planned. They are now The post State Street promenade visitors no longer see green bike markings appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy