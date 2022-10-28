Read full article on original website
Chris Lemmons
2d ago
it will quickly change after the midterms when they aren't trying to market joe bidens imaginary successes to distract us from the abject failure that we all see every day
Lynne Forys
1d ago
This report is stupid because people take home tests now. Isolate themselves and don't report to anyone. They really have no clue....
Kim C Prince Carter
2d ago
Lord that was fast! Just three wks ago my mom, son, grandson and myself had COVID. 11 people at the rehab my mom is at had COVID. Even this week 2 people at the rehab still has Covid. Idk where you people get your information but it's wrong!
Related
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Winter surge? Here’s what we know about COVID in North Carolina for winter 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We may not see the same big spike in COVID-19 cases we saw last winter, but Novant Health infectious disease specialist David Priest says we are likely in for a rough respiratory virus season. In early 2022, North Carolina saw what Priest described as “the biggest spike we had during the […]
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
PHOTOS: North Carolina Hunter Bags Absolute Unit of a 700-Pound Black Bear
As you can tell, this North Carolina hunter had himself quite a day out hunting and is showing off his big black bear trophy. And we mean big, like really big. Caleb Henry is the hunter and this black bear totals almost 700 pounds. This big boy definitely was not missing too many meals. Thanks to a couple of photos, we all get a chance to see Caleb’s catch on display. The comments are off the charts and we’ll get to some of them in a minute. Have you ever seen a black bear this size before?
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass more than 1 million ballots cast in 2022 general election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than one million North Carolina voters have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, according to the North Carolina State Board Of Elections. The voting number includes over 950,000 in-person early voters and more than 87,000 by-mail voters. Check out more information regarding N.C. ballots...
North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
WITN
North Carolina Aquariums to protect birds from avian flu
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Aquariums will temporarily remove several birds from their open-air habitats to protect them from the avian flu. According to a press release, birds at three locations in Eastern North Carolina will be removed from public viewing. At Pine Knoll Shores, the bald eagles...
Housing market index puts two Carolina metros in top 10
CHARLOTTE — With residential real estate activity cooling rapidly after the buying frenzy in recent years, fortunes are shifting for housing markets around the country. Demand remains high, though, in cities with strong economies and a relatively low cost of living, according to The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com’s Emerging Housing Markets Index for the third quarter.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
