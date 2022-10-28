Read full article on original website
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Tallest building in New Jersey is truly a skyscraper
How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc., I am OK. If you want me to skydive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, well, that could be a different story. I remember...
NJ could end up on different time from NY and PA — here’s how
"Hey I'm leaving Elizabeth at 10:45 so I'll be at the meeting in Manhattan at about 10:30." No, you didn't find a glitch in the matrix. You didn't find a space/time wormhole. You simply heard one of the things that will inevitably be said if a piece of New Jersey legislation becomes law.
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
This NJ business can solve our plastic bag problem (Opinion)
Got a call on the show this morning from Nancy who owns with her husband Ramy, ANS Plastics in New Brunswick. It was among my favorite calls. I was happy Nancy stayed on hold through the long commercial and news break to speak with me. The company has been hurt...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
Despite complaining, most in NJ want standard time to return during colder months
It's that time of year again in New Jersey. That time when our clocks are no longer pushed forward and fall an hour back. Once again, it'll get dark at the end of our workdays and will remain that way until we get closer to spring. Not only does it...
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
The deepest, cleanest and biggest lakes of NJ
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing?
Did you know that NJ was the original Hollywood?
New Jersey is the home of many significant American firsts. Did you know that New Jersey was the original Hollywood? The Garden State is the rightful birthplace of the American motion picture industry. I first learned about this while reading about the life and times of Walt Disney. I tripped...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
2022 will be remembered as the year many NJ stores closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
Rare moonset eclipse coming to NJ for Election Day 2022
Election Day might be on the horizon across New Jersey, but it's not the only thing. This year, we have a welcomed bonus added to the checklist before we head out to the polls and cast our votes. A total lunar eclipse is happening on Nov. 8. But what makes...
therealdeal.com
17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey
The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change
If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
Why do some people in NJ call these ‘hoagies’?
As many parts of South Jersey know, it's actually called a hoagie. Don't let any of these impostors fool you. If you call it a "sub," well, that's fine, I guess, but you'll never hear me uttering that word. Guess that's because I hail from the western part of South Jersey.
The most popular kinds of bagels in NJ
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all ... and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye...
