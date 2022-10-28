ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUJJr_0iqKSTLg00

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records.

Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.”

Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records

He is facing a charge of felony assault by strangulation. Cottingham’s release from custody has not been authorized.

He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 23.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
