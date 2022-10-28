Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records.
Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving "marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind."
He is facing a charge of felony assault by strangulation. Cottingham’s release from custody has not been authorized.
He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 23.
