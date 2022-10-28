ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Mild weekend ahead

KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Rain this evening

A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres

Fog should lift quickly this morning, with mostly sunny and milder weather for the rest of the day. First Alert Forecast - Chilly overnight with a frosty Saturday start. Sun and 60s during the day. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT. Chilly overnight with a frosty Saturday start....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location. Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy. Greg Hipskind, director of QC...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

High School and College Sports: October 29th

A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 19 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy