Mild weekend ahead
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
Rain this evening
A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
Fog should lift quickly this morning, with mostly sunny and milder weather for the rest of the day. First Alert Forecast - Chilly overnight with a frosty Saturday start. Sun and 60s during the day. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT. Chilly overnight with a frosty Saturday start....
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location. Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
First Alert Forecast - Chilly overnight with a frosty Saturday start. Sun and 60s during the day
QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy. Greg Hipskind, director of QC...
High School and College Sports: October 29th
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have released the name of the man who died after exchanging gunfire with officers Sunday following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday, according to troopers. Iowa State Patrol has identified Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport as the involved individual. An autopsy will be...
New ‘Starry Night Gala’ to raise money to provide mental health services for those who can’t afford it
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A gala event meant to bring awareness to suicide and mental health and to raise important funds to help anyone in financial hardship who needs mental health services is planned for next month. The Gray Matters Collective is creating a new mental health fund and is holding...
