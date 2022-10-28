ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

discoveringmontana.com

A Carousel for Missoula, Montana

A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90

About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
DRUMMOND, MT
montanarightnow.com

'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify males in photos

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: Cases Were Down, But Still Concerning

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 10 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and significantly lower than what we have seen in the past four weeks. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they have consistently been in the 20s lately, but her office is happy to see the lower numbers.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall

A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
Fairfield Sun Times

Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula

Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend

BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
TOWNSEND, MT

