UPDATE: Crash blocking Brooks Street in Missoula cleared
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on Brooks Street in Missoula near the intersection with South Reserve Street.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
Missoula, MDT look to repair Orange Street underpass
The city's Department of Public Works and Mobility worked with the Montana Department of Transportation to begin repairs to the underpass, starting with the structure's crumbling sidewalks.
Stop Driving Single File on Brooks St! I’m Trying To Turn Left!
I am here to plead with some drivers on Brooks Street in Missoula for a very simple request. If you have been on that road at any time in the last 5 years, you’ll know that it has two diving lanes. Two. Please, STOP driving single-file in one lane! I’m trying to turn LEFT!
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners seek applicants for advisory positions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County commissioners are seeking applicants to fill 36 positions on advisory boards and committees that begin in 2023. Applications are available here.
montanarightnow.com
'We need to address this now': Local leaders discuss crisis impacts in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Thursday, local leaders talked about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse. Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last two years to help those in crisis.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify males in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
Missoula Crime Report: Cases Were Down, But Still Concerning
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 10 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and significantly lower than what we have seen in the past four weeks. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they have consistently been in the 20s lately, but her office is happy to see the lower numbers.
montanakaimin.com
Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall
A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
skylinesportsmt.com
Montana Griz presser – Hauck, Ford, Roberts following 24-21 loss to Weber State
No. 5 Weber State bounced back from its first loss of the season by posting a 24-21 win over No. 11 Montana in Ogden, Utah on October 29, 2022. The loss is Montana’s third in a row. Following the game, UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior cornerback Justin Ford, senior wide receiver Mitch Roberts addressed the media.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Missoula delegation: Task force recommendations could boost housing supply
Members of Missoula's legislative delegation have turned their focus toward a number of issues that could help address the city's housing crunch.
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
NBCMontana
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
