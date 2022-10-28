ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Old Scratch Pizza announce plans to open new location in Troy

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
TROY — A Montgomery County pizza chain is expanding into Miami County.

Old Scratch Pizza is set to open their fourth location in Troy, Mayor Robin Oda and city officials announced Thursday.

Old Scratch Pizza’s owners purchased the site of the former Fire Station 11 on East Race Street for $500,000, city officials announced.

“We’re so excited to see this type of innovative reuse in Troy,” Oda said. “While the Fire Department staff and technology have outgrown the East Race location, the 1966 building is structurally sound.”

Troy Fire moved Station 11 from the Race Street location to a new fire station on East Canal Street earlier this year.

Eric Soller, co-founder of Old Scratch Pizza, said the Troy location was something he and his co-founder and wife, Stephanie, have wanted to do for “a long time.” Soller worked in Troy for more than a decade and is familiar with the area.

“Based on outreach and feedback from guests in the area, we think there is a lot of potential for this location,” he said.

Old Scratch Pizza currently has locations in Dayton and Centerville. A third location is se to open in Beavercreek.

The Troy location is targeted to open in the early summer of 2023, according to a release.

